West Mary Street Bridge project on schedule

Work continues Wednesday, Jan. 4, on the $1.6 million West Mary Street bridge and sidewalks project in Jackson. Millersville's Putz Construction started the job Sept. 6 and expects completion by March. Jackson Public Works director Kent Peetz said Wednesday the project is on schedule. The base of the bridge is down, and workers are installing sewer and water utilities under the street. West Mary is considered a "collector" street into City Park; a collector street is defined as a low-to moderate-capacity roadway providing access to residential property while moving traffic from local streets to arterial thoroughfares. Jeff Long