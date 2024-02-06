Wes Blair marks 10 years with Cape PD

You've discussed in the past the difficulty of persuading young people to consider a law enforcement career. George Floyd's death and the backlash it prompted had a national impact on police recruiting. How has that storm been weathered?

"We're still not past the recruiting crisis, here in Cape or nationally. Last week, I was attending a town hall meeting with up to 400 police leaders from around the country and we're all lamenting the same thing. We're still struggling to get those recruits back in the door. There's a myriad of reasons. Certainly, the aftermath of the George Floyd case has had an impact. I also think it's indicative of what we're seeing in the global workforce. Everybody is struggling for employees. When you add the strain of this occupation on top of that, it's a multiplier. We've done some creative things, though. We offer hiring incentives. I think Cape Girardeau's commitment to police officer wellness is something you don't see in every department. I think what we're doing to safeguard mental health is helpful."

Cape Girardeau police observe a Black Lives Matter protest at Broadway and North West End Boulevard in 2020. Chief Wes Blair, who has led the city's men in blue since 2013, is seen in the background. Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau police observe a Black Lives Matter protest at Broadway and North West End Boulevard in 2020. Chief Wes Blair, who has led the city's men in blue since 2013, is seen in the background. Southeast Missourian file

At the time you were hired, former city manager Scott Meyer cited your Texas experience of having been part of building a public safety facility in Lancaster, Texas, and your expertise on budget issues. You put that background to use after your arrival in the 2018 building of the new $11.4 million police headquarters at 2530 Maria Louise Lane.

"Yes, we came in on budget and still got what we needed in the new facility, which is phenomenal. I'd like to take credit, but it was the city's taxpayers who deserve the accolades. They saw the need, and I just facilitated. I'm pretty proud of what we got done there. In terms of meeting budget, we've been able to leverage grants in hiring officers and being creative in finding funding opportunities for technology, such as ShotSpotter. This tech multiplies our force out on the streets. My command staff is experienced with budgetary matters and have a good understanding of working within the confines of budgets."

Meyer also cited your experience building partnerships in the Dallas area as part of your attractiveness as a potential chief.

"I think we have come a long way in forging a lot of relationships, taking engagement with the public to the next level with "Coffee With Cops" and "Neighborhood Roll Call." Other departments around the country have done this and found success. I also have invested time in working with our partner agencies on a more collaborative approach to fighting crime in our region. There's plenty more to be done but I'm pleased with where we've come so far."

Did you expect to spend 10 years in Cape Girardeau?

"Once I got here, I fell in love with this community. I've been able to raise a now-19-year-old son here, and it's because of this community that he is the outstanding young man he's become. I'm personally grateful for that. Being in Cape has benefited me professionally and has been good for my family. That's not something every police chief can say about every community they serve."