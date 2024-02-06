All sections
July 29, 2023

Wes Blair marks 10 years with Cape PD

Wes Blair, one of the longest-tenured chiefs of police in the history of the city of Cape Girardeau, began his second decade Saturday as the municipality's top law enforcement official. The native of the Dallas metroplex took over the job July 29, 2013, succeeding the late Roger W. Fields...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Wes Blair
Wes Blair

Wes Blair, one of the longest-tenured chiefs of police in the history of the city of Cape Girardeau, began his second decade Saturday as the municipality's top law enforcement official.

The native of the Dallas metroplex took over the job July 29, 2013, succeeding the late Roger W. Fields.

Fields had held the job temporarily since the 2012 retirement of Carl A. Kinnison, who subsequently became director of SEMO Law Enforcement Academy.

Blair's tenure to-date equals the longest term of service of any chief of the Cape Girardeau County's largest city in more than a century.

Irvin Beard also served 10 years in the position from 1964 to 1974.

Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair, right, is seen with state Department of Public Safety director Sandy Karsten May 21, 2022, at Cape Bible Chapel. Blair, a native of the Lone Star State, became the city's top law enforcement official 10 years ago this weekend.
Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair, right, is seen with state Department of Public Safety director Sandy Karsten May 21, 2022, at Cape Bible Chapel. Blair, a native of the Lone Star State, became the city's top law enforcement official 10 years ago this weekend.Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair, right, is seen with state Department of Public Safety director Sandy Karsten May 21, 2022, at Cape Bible Chapel. Blair, a native of the Lone Star State, became the city's top law enforcement official 10 years ago this weekend.
Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair, right, is seen with state Department of Public Safety director Sandy Karsten May 21, 2022, at Cape Bible Chapel. Blair, a native of the Lone Star State, became the city's top law enforcement official 10 years ago this weekend.Jeff Long

The Southeast Missourian asked Blair, 53, who has also worked as a border patrol agent and an air marshal, to reflect on his soon-to-be record-breaking tenure in Cape Girardeau.

As a Dallas native. what was the transition like for you to Cape Girardeau?

"I always tell people it was the biggest small move I ever made. What I mean is, I left an area with millions of people to a city of 40,000. The world got really small really fast. I can remember thinking when I first got here how easy it was to get across town in a matter of minutes. But I've made the transition to being a Cape Girardean because now I think, 'My gosh, how long do I have to sit at this light on Kingshighway?' I just attended the retirement ceremony at Jackson Civic Center of Captain Philip Gregory of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and thought to myself, 'Golly, that's a long way away. It's going to take 20 minutes to get there!'"

You've discussed in the past the difficulty of persuading young people to consider a law enforcement career. George Floyd's death and the backlash it prompted had a national impact on police recruiting. How has that storm been weathered?

"We're still not past the recruiting crisis, here in Cape or nationally. Last week, I was attending a town hall meeting with up to 400 police leaders from around the country and we're all lamenting the same thing. We're still struggling to get those recruits back in the door. There's a myriad of reasons. Certainly, the aftermath of the George Floyd case has had an impact. I also think it's indicative of what we're seeing in the global workforce. Everybody is struggling for employees. When you add the strain of this occupation on top of that, it's a multiplier. We've done some creative things, though. We offer hiring incentives. I think Cape Girardeau's commitment to police officer wellness is something you don't see in every department. I think what we're doing to safeguard mental health is helpful."

Cape Girardeau police observe a Black Lives Matter protest at Broadway and North West End Boulevard in 2020. Chief Wes Blair, who has led the city's men in blue since 2013, is seen in the background.
Cape Girardeau police observe a Black Lives Matter protest at Broadway and North West End Boulevard in 2020. Chief Wes Blair, who has led the city's men in blue since 2013, is seen in the background.Southeast Missourian file
Cape Girardeau police observe a Black Lives Matter protest at Broadway and North West End Boulevard in 2020. Chief Wes Blair, who has led the city's men in blue since 2013, is seen in the background.
Cape Girardeau police observe a Black Lives Matter protest at Broadway and North West End Boulevard in 2020. Chief Wes Blair, who has led the city's men in blue since 2013, is seen in the background.Southeast Missourian file

At the time you were hired, former city manager Scott Meyer cited your Texas experience of having been part of building a public safety facility in Lancaster, Texas, and your expertise on budget issues. You put that background to use after your arrival in the 2018 building of the new $11.4 million police headquarters at 2530 Maria Louise Lane.

"Yes, we came in on budget and still got what we needed in the new facility, which is phenomenal. I'd like to take credit, but it was the city's taxpayers who deserve the accolades. They saw the need, and I just facilitated. I'm pretty proud of what we got done there. In terms of meeting budget, we've been able to leverage grants in hiring officers and being creative in finding funding opportunities for technology, such as ShotSpotter. This tech multiplies our force out on the streets. My command staff is experienced with budgetary matters and have a good understanding of working within the confines of budgets."

Meyer also cited your experience building partnerships in the Dallas area as part of your attractiveness as a potential chief.

"I think we have come a long way in forging a lot of relationships, taking engagement with the public to the next level with "Coffee With Cops" and "Neighborhood Roll Call." Other departments around the country have done this and found success. I also have invested time in working with our partner agencies on a more collaborative approach to fighting crime in our region. There's plenty more to be done but I'm pleased with where we've come so far."

Did you expect to spend 10 years in Cape Girardeau?

"Once I got here, I fell in love with this community. I've been able to raise a now-19-year-old son here, and it's because of this community that he is the outstanding young man he's become. I'm personally grateful for that. Being in Cape has benefited me professionally and has been good for my family. That's not something every police chief can say about every community they serve."

