NewsSeptember 21, 2017

Wentworth alumni win battle over doughboy statue

LEXINGTON, Mo. -- The alumni association of the former Wentworth Military Academy and College won its battle to claim ownership of a statue that stood outside the school since 1923. The association and Bank Midwest both claimed ownership of the "Doughboy" statue, which honored Wentworth cadets who died while serving their country...

Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Mo. -- The alumni association of the former Wentworth Military Academy and College won its battle to claim ownership of a statue that stood outside the school since 1923.

The association and Bank Midwest both claimed ownership of the "Doughboy" statue, which honored Wentworth cadets who died while serving their country.

Bank Midwest holds liens on the Wentworth property since it closed in May and planned to auction the statue.

The Columbia Missourian reported the alumni association argued it bought the statue in 1923 and still owned it.

On Tuesday, a judge granted a temporary restraining order to prevent the auction. After that, Bank Midwest and the alumni association agreed to transfer possession of the statue to the alumni association.

The alumni association has not yet decided what do with the statue.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

Pertinent address:

Wentworth Military Academy and College, Lexington, Mo.

