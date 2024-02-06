Welcome home: Jackson veteran surprises daughters at school return

Ella and Kingsley Lathum went to St. Paul Lutheran School on Friday thinking they would finally see their father, Sgt. Carl Lathum, return from military service in Kuwait after the school day was over.

Little did they know, he was waiting in the chapel to surprise them.

With the help of Kingsley's Kingdergarden teacher, Adele Esselman, and other school staff, including their mother, Jennifer Lathum, the surprise was a success.

Kingsley's class made a sign that said "Welcome Home" and included well wishes.