NewsApril 24, 2021
Welcome home: Jackson veteran surprises daughters at school return
Ella and Kingsley Lathum went to St. Paul Lutheran School on Friday thinking they would finally see their father, Sgt. Carl Lathum, return from military service in Kuwait after the school day was over. Little did they know, he was waiting in the chapel to surprise them...
Sarah Yenesel
Sgt. Carl Lathum poses for a photo with his wife, Jennifer Lathum, and children, Kingsley (standing)and Ella near a welcome home sign during his surprise visit at St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson on Friday.
Sgt. Carl Lathum poses for a photo with his wife, Jennifer Lathum, and children, Kingsley (standing)and Ella near a welcome home sign during his surprise visit at St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson on Friday.Sarah Yenesel

Ella and Kingsley Lathum went to St. Paul Lutheran School on Friday thinking they would finally see their father, Sgt. Carl Lathum, return from military service in Kuwait after the school day was over.

Little did they know, he was waiting in the chapel to surprise them.

With the help of Kingsley's Kingdergarden teacher, Adele Esselman, and other school staff, including their mother, Jennifer Lathum, the surprise was a success.

Kingsley's class made a sign that said "Welcome Home" and included well wishes.

The Lathum children were told they would take a picture in front of it to show her father later that day when he got home. While the two girls were posing for the picture, Carl Lathum came out from hiding to greet his daughters. They stood still at first, but then ran up and hugged him.

Sgt. Carl Lathum, Kingsley Lathum, wife and mother Jennifer Lathum and Ella Lathum, held by Jennifer, keep smiling after taking a picture near Carl's welcome home sign during his surprise visit at St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Sgt. Carl Lathum, Kingsley Lathum, wife and mother Jennifer Lathum and Ella Lathum, held by Jennifer, keep smiling after taking a picture near Carl's welcome home sign during his surprise visit at St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson on Friday, April 23, 2021.Sarah Yenesel

"I missed my daddy," Kingsley said afterward.

"Its good to come home to surprise them, and see the look on their faces, even though I am pretty sure they're more shocked and surprised than anything," Carl said.

"We just appreciate St. Paul and everything they're doing for us, and we're glad to have daddy home," Jennifer said.

Local News
