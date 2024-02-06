Weeklong Show Me Careers program starts Monday

Cape Girardeau businesses will participate beginning Monday, June 26, in the five-day Show Me Careers program, billed by Missouri Chamber of Commerce for area middle school and high school educators as a hands-on learning experience providing "a deeper understanding of skills students need to pursue in-demand careers".

Nearly two dozen local businesses have agreed to take part.

Teachers, counselors and administrators will visit Southeast Missourian, River Radio, City of Cape Girardeau, Old Town Cape, Havco Wood Products, Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures, Delta Companies, SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Saint Francis Healthcare System, Procter & Gamble, Liberty Utilities, Mid-America Hotels, Century Casino, Robinson Construction Co., Ranken Technical College, Merrill Lynch, The Bank of Missouri, Hillin & Company, Arnold Insurance and Codefi.

"Through the educators and counselors who will participate in Show Me Careers, we will help to reach thousands of area students annually with valuable information about the in-demand careers in their community," said Dan Mehan, Missouri Chamber president and CEO.