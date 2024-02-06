All sections
NewsJune 24, 2023

Weeklong Show Me Careers program starts Monday

Cape Girardeau businesses will participate beginning Monday, June 26, in the five-day Show Me Careers program, billed by Missouri Chamber of Commerce for area middle school and high school educators as a hands-on learning experience providing "a deeper understanding of skills students need to pursue in-demand careers"...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Procter & Gamble's paper products plant is one of 20 businesses to be visited during Show Me Careers, a Missouri Chamber of Commerce program Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, designed for local educators. P&G's plant is located 15 miles north of Cape Girardeau at the junction of Highway 177 and Route J. The plant is situated on a 1,225-acre site north of Trail of Tears State Park and the Mississippi River.
Procter & Gamble's paper products plant is one of 20 businesses to be visited during Show Me Careers, a Missouri Chamber of Commerce program Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, designed for local educators. P&G's plant is located 15 miles north of Cape Girardeau at the junction of Highway 177 and Route J. The plant is situated on a 1,225-acre site north of Trail of Tears State Park and the Mississippi River.

Cape Girardeau businesses will participate beginning Monday, June 26, in the five-day Show Me Careers program, billed by Missouri Chamber of Commerce for area middle school and high school educators as a hands-on learning experience providing "a deeper understanding of skills students need to pursue in-demand careers".

Nearly two dozen local businesses have agreed to take part.

Teachers, counselors and administrators will visit Southeast Missourian, River Radio, City of Cape Girardeau, Old Town Cape, Havco Wood Products, Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures, Delta Companies, SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Saint Francis Healthcare System, Procter & Gamble, Liberty Utilities, Mid-America Hotels, Century Casino, Robinson Construction Co., Ranken Technical College, Merrill Lynch, The Bank of Missouri, Hillin & Company, Arnold Insurance and Codefi.

"Through the educators and counselors who will participate in Show Me Careers, we will help to reach thousands of area students annually with valuable information about the in-demand careers in their community," said Dan Mehan, Missouri Chamber president and CEO.

"In our survey of Missouri CEOs and business leaders, workforce was the top concern. This program is one way we are working to help employers connect with the talent they need. We feel this innovative program is providing a vital service to our state's education and business communities."

Launched in 2018 by the Missouri Chamber Foundation, the Show Me Careers program has grown to four regions -- St. Louis, Kansas City, Cape Girardeau and Columbia.

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is the program co-host, along with Missouri Chamber Foundation, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development, Inc. (SEMO Redi).

"We are excited to host 45 area education professionals representing seven different districts and schools who will be able to build a stronger connection and understanding of the regional workforce opportunities in Southeast Missouri," said Rob Gilligan, president and CEO of Cape Chamber.

To learn more, visit www.mochamber.com/workforce/show-me-careers.

