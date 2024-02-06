Several different 911 callers reported six to eight gunshots fired at 9:23 p.m. Saturday near the area of Good Hope and South Hanover streets in Cape Girardeau, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.

Officers responded to the location and found fresh glass scattered in the roadway, according to Hann, but no victims, suspects or shell casings were located. Officers also checked with local hospitals and no victims came in for injuries related to this incident.

“It appeared that [a] motor vehicle window had been shattered out but the damaged vehicle apparently left the scene,” Hann stated.

Recent incidents

Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department have responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the immediate vicinity of the 1000 block of Good Hope Street over the past week.

A caller reported shots fired near William and South Benton streets at about 4 p.m. March 29, one block away from the 1000 block of Good Hope Street.

The caller described the suspect vehicle as a black Chevrolet SUV. Officers later located and searched a vehicle in the parking lot of Family Dollar at 736 William St., but no evidence was found and the driver was released.

About two and a half hours later, an argument between two men in an alleyway near the 800 block of William Street resulted in a suspect shooting a victim in the leg, according to Hann.