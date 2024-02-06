Several different 911 callers reported six to eight gunshots fired at 9:23 p.m. Saturday near the area of Good Hope and South Hanover streets in Cape Girardeau, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.
Officers responded to the location and found fresh glass scattered in the roadway, according to Hann, but no victims, suspects or shell casings were located. Officers also checked with local hospitals and no victims came in for injuries related to this incident.
“It appeared that [a] motor vehicle window had been shattered out but the damaged vehicle apparently left the scene,” Hann stated.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department have responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the immediate vicinity of the 1000 block of Good Hope Street over the past week.
A caller reported shots fired near William and South Benton streets at about 4 p.m. March 29, one block away from the 1000 block of Good Hope Street.
The caller described the suspect vehicle as a black Chevrolet SUV. Officers later located and searched a vehicle in the parking lot of Family Dollar at 736 William St., but no evidence was found and the driver was released.
About two and a half hours later, an argument between two men in an alleyway near the 800 block of William Street resulted in a suspect shooting a victim in the leg, according to Hann.
The victim was transported to a hospital by a friend in a personal vehicle where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
It remains unknown whether the cases are related, and no suspect information has been released.
On Tuesday, police located a gunshot victim in the front yard of a residence three blocks east and two blocks south from the 1000 block of Good Hope Street.
The gunshot victim was located in the front yard of 622 Jefferson Ave. at 1:45 a.m. and transported via ambulance to a local hospital. According to Hann, the victim did not cooperate with law enforcement and 9 mm shell casings were recovered near the scene of the Tuesday shooting.
On March 16, the Cape Girardeau Police Department issued a statement announcing modified police response protocols as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Thursday, the department announced it will remain closed to the public through at least May 1, but officers will be following the modified protocols.
Reporting parties are advised to make every attempt to report any incident to police via telephone. The Cape Girardeau Police Department may be contacted by calling its non-emergency phone line at (573) 335-6621 or by sending an email to police@cityofcape.org.
