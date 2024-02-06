All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 6, 2020

Weekend reports of shots fired in south Cape Girardeau, no victims found

Several different 911 callers reported six to eight gunshots fired at 9:23 p.m. Saturday near the area of Good Hope and South Hanover streets in Cape Girardeau, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. Officers responded to the location and found fresh glass scattered in the roadway, according to Hann, but no victims, suspects or shell casings were located. Officers also checked with local hospitals and no victims came in for injuries related to this incident...

Ben Matthews
Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department patrol near the 800 block of William Street on March 29 in Cape Girardeau. Officers responded to the 800 block of William Street twice Sunday afternoon in reference to reports of shots fired, and one victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department patrol near the 800 block of William Street on March 29 in Cape Girardeau. Officers responded to the 800 block of William Street twice Sunday afternoon in reference to reports of shots fired, and one victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com, file

Several different 911 callers reported six to eight gunshots fired at 9:23 p.m. Saturday near the area of Good Hope and South Hanover streets in Cape Girardeau, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.

Officers responded to the location and found fresh glass scattered in the roadway, according to Hann, but no victims, suspects or shell casings were located. Officers also checked with local hospitals and no victims came in for injuries related to this incident.

“It appeared that [a] motor vehicle window had been shattered out but the damaged vehicle apparently left the scene,” Hann stated.

Recent incidents

Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department have responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the immediate vicinity of the 1000 block of Good Hope Street over the past week.

A caller reported shots fired near William and South Benton streets at about 4 p.m. March 29, one block away from the 1000 block of Good Hope Street.

The caller described the suspect vehicle as a black Chevrolet SUV. Officers later located and searched a vehicle in the parking lot of Family Dollar at 736 William St., but no evidence was found and the driver was released.

About two and a half hours later, an argument between two men in an alleyway near the 800 block of William Street resulted in a suspect shooting a victim in the leg, according to Hann.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The victim was transported to a hospital by a friend in a personal vehicle where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

It remains unknown whether the cases are related, and no suspect information has been released.

On Tuesday, police located a gunshot victim in the front yard of a residence three blocks east and two blocks south from the 1000 block of Good Hope Street.

The gunshot victim was located in the front yard of 622 Jefferson Ave. at 1:45 a.m. and transported via ambulance to a local hospital. According to Hann, the victim did not cooperate with law enforcement and 9 mm shell casings were recovered near the scene of the Tuesday shooting.

Modified protocols

On March 16, the Cape Girardeau Police Department issued a statement announcing modified police response protocols as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, the department announced it will remain closed to the public through at least May 1, but officers will be following the modified protocols.

Reporting parties are advised to make every attempt to report any incident to police via telephone. The Cape Girardeau Police Department may be contacted by calling its non-emergency phone line at (573) 335-6621 or by sending an email to police@cityofcape.org.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO studen...
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, chari...
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Frid...
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living bo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy