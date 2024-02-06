Wedding set for total eclipse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An astronomy buff and her fiance want to make sure nothing eclipses their wedding. Samantha Adams said her fascination with the stars prompted her to schedule the ceremony for 12:30 p.m. Aug. 21, during a rare total solar eclipse. The couple's ceremony in St. Joseph, Missouri, will have an eclipse theme, and every guest will be provided with a pair of solar glasses. During the wedding, the couple plan to watch the eclipse with guests before taking their vows...