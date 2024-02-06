Wedding businesses help navigate pandemic waters

"Right now, a lot of brides are probably on about Plan F or G," said Tanisha Watkins, owner and operator of Photography by Tanisha Watkins.
Watkins, now a resident of St. Louis, lived in Cape Girardeau for 21 years and still does about half of her business in Southeast Missouri. In the last several weeks, Watkins said she has seen most brides make one of two decisions: either they hold an intimate ceremony on their original wedding date with a rescheduled celebration for friends and family or they postpone altogether.
"Industry creatives are pushing for a reschedule," Watkins said, noting she hasn't had any couples cancel. "It's really just about trying to meet them somewhere in the middle."
Watkins said she has been waiving most fees associated with plans changing as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. "It's pretty much just accommodating the brides as much as you can to help them keep their head above water," she said.
For some, the original wedding date is important, Watkins said, so when couples are navigating changes to their weddings, she doesn't encourage them one way or another. It's all about what they want and need, she said.
"So while it might be easier for me to not drive down to Cape for a one-hour ceremony and then drive back down six months later for their wedding, it's not about me," she said. "It's about them."
Watkins said she's had couples go ahead with intimate weddings of five or 10 people, and in those cases, everyone stays 6 feet apart.
After the small ceremony, many couples still want to hold an additional gathering for their friends and families to attend. But the additional dates many couples are adding have created some scheduling issues with vendors.
Cape Girardeau resident Danielle Blessing, owner and operator of Danielle Blessing -- Bridal Hair Artist, said she is typically booked anywhere from 12 to 18 months in advance. And sometimes she is not available for the dates on which brides are rescheduling their affairs.
"A lot of brides are looking at Friday or Sunday weddings, as well," Blessing said. "That kind of gives them an option to still be able to rent venues and that type of thing."
Blessing, who spoke to the Missourian last week, said she offers her brides hair trials in advance of their big day, and rescheduling those has been difficult, as well.
"It is just a one-on-one type thing, but you're in such close contact that it makes it a little difficult," she said, noting she hasn't been styling hair during the pandemic because of the recommendations that people stay 6-feet apart. "I didn't really want to take that into my own hands and overstep that."
Watkins, on the other hand, is able to do business in some cases but said she still feels the pandemic's financial impact.
"I am losing revenue because [couples are] pushing their wedding date out, so their monthly payments change on their payment plans," Watkins said. "But ultimately, I'm on the very fortunate end of the crisis where most of my brides have been completely understanding. I've even had some brides who are booked for November or December ... [pay] off their weddings in advance because they know I'm losing revenue."
In some cases, it may be impossible to get every vendor rescheduled for the same date. Watkins said she's lucky that all of her brides, when rescheduling or changing plans, have thought about her availability first. But sometimes brides have to decide whether they would rather work around their photographers, hair stylists and makeup artists or caterers.
Jenni Kroenung, whose April 25 wedding changed dramatically from her original plan, said her vendors -- including photographer Crockette McColl -- have all been "amazing" in accommodating her rescheduled reception.
"I'm just grateful for how flexible everyone has been," she said. "Crockette has helped make sure everything we needed was done [and our] venue gave us first pick of open dates."
She was even the recipient of some unexpected grace by Athena Albright of The Andrew Jackson Bridal Co., who altered her wedding dress at no charge after its delivery was delayed because of COVID-19-related lockdowns in California.
"On top of it all, when I went to pay for the alterations, [Albright] wouldn't let me pay," Kroenung recalled. "She said with everything I have been through, she wanted to help brighten the situation a little bit. She totally surprised me, and I was so humbled by her gesture."
Whatever challenges couples may face in planning or executing a wedding, Watkins advised they simply stay in touch with their vendors.
"I would really just like to encourage everyone to be completely open with their wedding vendors; just try not to leave anybody out when they're considering rescheduling," Watkins said. "And I'd just like to highlight that rescheduling is the best option. I know it might be easy to just cancel a service ... but most vendors are really willing to work with you if you just reach out."
