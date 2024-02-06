Wedding businesses help navigate pandemic waters

"Right now, a lot of brides are probably on about Plan F or G," said Tanisha Watkins, owner and operator of Photography by Tanisha Watkins.

Watkins, now a resident of St. Louis, lived in Cape Girardeau for 21 years and still does about half of her business in Southeast Missouri. In the last several weeks, Watkins said she has seen most brides make one of two decisions: either they hold an intimate ceremony on their original wedding date with a rescheduled celebration for friends and family or they postpone altogether.

"Industry creatives are pushing for a reschedule," Watkins said, noting she hasn't had any couples cancel. "It's really just about trying to meet them somewhere in the middle."

Watkins said she has been waiving most fees associated with plans changing as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. "It's pretty much just accommodating the brides as much as you can to help them keep their head above water," she said.

For some, the original wedding date is important, Watkins said, so when couples are navigating changes to their weddings, she doesn't encourage them one way or another. It's all about what they want and need, she said.

"So while it might be easier for me to not drive down to Cape for a one-hour ceremony and then drive back down six months later for their wedding, it's not about me," she said. "It's about them."

Watkins said she's had couples go ahead with intimate weddings of five or 10 people, and in those cases, everyone stays 6 feet apart.

After the small ceremony, many couples still want to hold an additional gathering for their friends and families to attend. But the additional dates many couples are adding have created some scheduling issues with vendors.

Cape Girardeau resident Danielle Blessing, owner and operator of Danielle Blessing -- Bridal Hair Artist, said she is typically booked anywhere from 12 to 18 months in advance. And sometimes she is not available for the dates on which brides are rescheduling their affairs.

"A lot of brides are looking at Friday or Sunday weddings, as well," Blessing said. "That kind of gives them an option to still be able to rent venues and that type of thing."