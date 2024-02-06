Web verification tool for Cape County voting contemplated

Expecting a record turnout for the general election, now just over two months away, Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers is hoping technology can boost voter confidence Nov. 3.

Using cyberspace

Summers and clerk’s office staff are exploring a web-based tool for voters to check their ballot status, specifically an online option to verify whether a mailed-in ballot was received by the county or, conversely, if a ballot was sent out to a resident’s home.

“We’re still checking to see if we can get this (idea) implemented,” said Summers, the county clerk since 2007.

“Some other states, Iowa is one, have such (an online) system,” she added, noting it is uncertain whether the county can make the concept work for November’s vote.

Summers said the office’s web developer and information technology staff are trying to see whether the idea is feasible in the two-month window remaining before the presidential election.

“We are just trying to find ways to make things convenient for our voters,” Summers said, “but have to work within the limits of our technology.”

If an online option is not available, voters can always call the county clerk’s office at (573) 243-3547 to check on their ballot.

Summers told the Southeast Missourian last week she anticipates total voter participation for the general election to be as high as 85%.