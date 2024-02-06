Weather stunts attendance, hours at Cape Splash season-opener

The Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center opened its gates at 11 a.m. Saturday to kick off the water park’s eighth season.

Stephanie Buehler, aquatics supervisor for the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, said the opening went smoothly overall, with positive reviews from most patrons.

Despite stormy weather looming, about 500 customers visited Cape Splash on Saturday.

As the day went on, the sun faded behind increasingly dark clouds until lightning in the area forced the park to close three hours early.

While the park averages nearly 1,000 customers a day, Penny Williams, recreation division manager for the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, said Saturday’s low numbers were not unusual.

Children exit the slides at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center during the park's opening day Saturday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

“The beginning of the season is a little bit slower. A lot of people go out of town on holiday weekends,” Williams said. “But we’ve had a great crowd.”

Regardless of the weather, many of those visiting the park found it enjoyable.

Opening day provided the public with the water park’s first access to its newest attraction, Ship Wreck Island.