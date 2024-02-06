Weather stunts attendance, hours at Cape Splash season-opener

The Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center opened its gates at 11 a.m. Saturday to kick off the water park’s eighth season.
Stephanie Buehler, aquatics supervisor for the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, said the opening went smoothly overall, with positive reviews from most patrons.
Despite stormy weather looming, about 500 customers visited Cape Splash on Saturday.
As the day went on, the sun faded behind increasingly dark clouds until lightning in the area forced the park to close three hours early.
While the park averages nearly 1,000 customers a day, Penny Williams, recreation division manager for the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, said Saturday’s low numbers were not unusual.
“The beginning of the season is a little bit slower. A lot of people go out of town on holiday weekends,” Williams said. “But we’ve had a great crowd.”
Regardless of the weather, many of those visiting the park found it enjoyable.
Opening day provided the public with the water park’s first access to its newest attraction, Ship Wreck Island.
Ship Wreck Island features a pirate ship with squirting water from cannons and two slides for children, a new pavilion that can be rented for events, and two handicapped-accessible bridges over the Lazy River.
Corey Bowden stood with Aunnie Hill off the ship’s bow with his children aboard the park’s newest vessel. His sons, 4-year-old Ayden and 3-year-old Ezra Bowden, splashed with their sister, Hannah, 4.
Bowden, who made the trip from Tamms, Illinois, said it was his first visit to the Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, and he complimented the new additions.
“It’s just fun,” Bowden said, “especially for children their age.”
Pertinent address:
1565 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
