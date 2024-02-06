Weather in Cape Girardeau currently perfect for eclipse

UPDATE: At 12:45 p.m, skies are virtually clear as the partial eclipse begins.
At 11:30 a.m., the clouds have thickened a bit at Cape Girardeau, but forecasters say skies should be only partly cloudy here for the solar eclipse.
At 10:45 a.m., weather at Cape Girardeau is perfect for viewing the solar eclipse.
Check back here as the day progresses for viewing updates.
