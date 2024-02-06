All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 8, 2024

Weather in Cape Girardeau currently perfect for eclipse

UPDATE: At 12:45 p.m, skies are virtually clear as the partial eclipse begins.

Southeast Missourian
Eclipse watchers gather in Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau the morning of Monday, April 8.
Eclipse watchers gather in Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau the morning of Monday, April 8.(Submitted)

UPDATE: At 12:45 p.m, skies are virtually clear as the partial eclipse begins.

At 11:30 a.m., the clouds have thickened a bit at Cape Girardeau, but forecasters say skies should be only partly cloudy here for the solar eclipse.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

At 10:45 a.m., weather at Cape Girardeau is perfect for viewing the solar eclipse.

Louise Halsey of St. Louis and friends arrived early at the Sportsplex in Cape Girardeau Monday, April 8, for the eclipse.
Louise Halsey of St. Louis and friends arrived early at the Sportsplex in Cape Girardeau Monday, April 8, for the eclipse. Jon Rust ~ jkrust@semissourian.com

Check back here as the day progresses for viewing updates.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy