NewsJanuary 12, 2024

Weather could force Bollinger County Courthouse employees to work remotely

Employees of the Bollinger County Circuit Clerk's Office have been instructed to work remotely when the County Commission closes the courthouse. Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis issued an administrative order Thursday, Jan. 11. "Whereas, it has been determined that the Bollinger County Courthouse has deteriorated to the extent that it is unsafe, particularly in the event of high winds; and, whereas, no temporary facility has yet been located by the county commission for the office of the circuit clerk; and, whereas, the Bollinger County Commission will, from time to time, determine that weather forecasts of high winds necessitate the closing of county offices ... ...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Employees of the Bollinger County Circuit Clerk's Office have been instructed to work remotely when the County Commission closes the courthouse.

Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis issued an administrative order Thursday, Jan. 11.

"Whereas, it has been determined that the Bollinger County Courthouse has deteriorated to the extent that it is unsafe, particularly in the event of high winds; and, whereas, no temporary facility has yet been located by the county commission for the office of the circuit clerk; and, whereas, the Bollinger County Commission will, from time to time, determine that weather forecasts of high winds necessitate the closing of county offices ... when the Bollinger County Commission closes the courthouse for safety reasons ... the personnel of the circuit clerk's office shall work remotely from their homes or other locations," the order said.

Local News
