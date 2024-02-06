Weather complicates SUV removal from the river

An SUV revealed by receding Mississippi River waters in early January is still in the water, according to the Cape Girardeau police department, but it's not for lack of planning.

Cape Girardeau information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said when reached by phone Wednesday that the department has a plan for removing the SUV, but there are complications.

To bring a wrecker in close enough to reach the partially-submerged vehicle, Schmidt said, in order to avoid damaging the railroad tracks, the ground has to be completely dry.

"If the ground's too wet, [the wrecker] could tear up the tracks," Schmidt said, adding, "The ground either has to be frozen solid or completely dry."