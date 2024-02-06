All sections
NewsJanuary 31, 2018

Weather complicates SUV removal from the river

An SUV revealed by receding Mississippi River waters in early January is still in the water, according to the Cape Girardeau police department, but it's not for lack of planning. Cape Girardeau information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said when reached by phone Wednesday that the department has a plan for removing the SUV, but there are complications...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Cape Girardeau firefighters conclude an unsuccessful attempt to identify a submerged SUV on Jan. 10 in the Mississippi River, south of the Red Star Access in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau firefighters conclude an unsuccessful attempt to identify a submerged SUV on Jan. 10 in the Mississippi River, south of the Red Star Access in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

An SUV revealed by receding Mississippi River waters in early January is still in the water, according to the Cape Girardeau police department, but it's not for lack of planning.

Cape Girardeau information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said when reached by phone Wednesday that the department has a plan for removing the SUV, but there are complications.

To bring a wrecker in close enough to reach the partially-submerged vehicle, Schmidt said, in order to avoid damaging the railroad tracks, the ground has to be completely dry.

"If the ground's too wet, [the wrecker] could tear up the tracks," Schmidt said, adding, "The ground either has to be frozen solid or completely dry."

Beyond that, Schmidt said, the tracks would have to be closed for the duration of the wrecker pulling the SUV out, which is less of a concern -- Schmidt said it would take two phone calls.

As for now, Schmidt said, "we're waiting on the weather."

When the SUV was first discovered, it was covered in mud and partially encased in ice, making identification difficult. Officers waded out to try to obtain identification of the vehicle earlier this month, but license plate and vehicle identification numbers could not be obtained.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
