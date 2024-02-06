Wear Orange event aims to educate about gun violence

Moms Demand Action will host a Wear Orange event to bring residents’ attention to gun violence from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Peace Park in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Moms Demand Action’s Leslie Washington said the group’s members want to bring gun-violence awareness by asking the community to wear orange on the Friday, even if they can’t attend the event. She said Mayor Stacy Kinder will also give a proclamation at the event.

“We have had so much gun violence in our own backyard in Cape Girardeau,” Washington said. “We need to be more vigilant, we need to do what’s needed and we need to have a conversation, talk to our legislators.”