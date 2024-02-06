All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 3, 2024

Wear Orange event aims to educate about gun violence

Moms Demand Action will host a Wear Orange event to bring residents’ attention to gun violence from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Peace Park in downtown Cape Girardeau. Moms Demand Action’s Leslie Washington said the group’s members want to bring gun-violence awareness by asking the community to wear orange on the Friday, even if they can’t attend the event. ...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Attendees of the Wear Orange event stand with shirts representing deaths by gun violence in the United States, on June 2, 2023, at Peace Park in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Attendees of the Wear Orange event stand with shirts representing deaths by gun violence in the United States, on June 2, 2023, at Peace Park in downtown Cape Girardeau.Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com, file

Moms Demand Action will host a Wear Orange event to bring residents’ attention to gun violence from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Peace Park in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Moms Demand Action’s Leslie Washington said the group’s members want to bring gun-violence awareness by asking the community to wear orange on the Friday, even if they can’t attend the event. She said Mayor Stacy Kinder will also give a proclamation at the event.

“We have had so much gun violence in our own backyard in Cape Girardeau,” Washington said. “We need to be more vigilant, we need to do what’s needed and we need to have a conversation, talk to our legislators.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Because of the May 19 shooting during Cape Central High School’s graduation at the Show Me Center, Washington said it is “more important than ever to get knowledge and education” about gun violence. She said education should start in people’s homes.

“We need to watch our kids, watch our surroundings,” she said.

Washington said a big part of the event is being unified as a community. She said people shouldn’t be scared for their safety when going to a graduation.

Washington said the program for the event should start at noon, and will also include face painting and different activities for children.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy