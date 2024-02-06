Wear Orange event aims to educate about gun violence

Moms Demand Action will host a Wear Orange event to bring residents’ attention to gun violence from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Peace Park in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Moms Demand Action’s Leslie Washington said the group’s members want to bring gun-violence awareness by asking the community to wear orange on the Friday, even if they can’t attend the event. She said Mayor Stacy Kinder will also give a proclamation at the event.
“We have had so much gun violence in our own backyard in Cape Girardeau,” Washington said. “We need to be more vigilant, we need to do what’s needed and we need to have a conversation, talk to our legislators.”
Because of the May 19 shooting during Cape Central High School’s graduation at the Show Me Center, Washington said it is “more important than ever to get knowledge and education” about gun violence. She said education should start in people’s homes.
“We need to watch our kids, watch our surroundings,” she said.
Washington said a big part of the event is being unified as a community. She said people shouldn’t be scared for their safety when going to a graduation.
Washington said the program for the event should start at noon, and will also include face painting and different activities for children.
