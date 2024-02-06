This story has been edited to update a corrected start time.

Deb Maevers, owner of Pastimes Antiques in downtown Cape Girardeau and executive director of VintageNOW, said she’s excited about this year’s show Oct. 21 at the Osage Centre, celebrating the 1980s and raising awareness of domestic violence.

“We’re running out of decades,” she said, laughing. “We thought, ‘Let’s celebrate our eighth show with the ’80s.’”

Past shows have celebrated different decades, Maevers said.

Preparations are underway, and have been since just after last year’s show, she said.

Kathie Roth blows a kiss to the crowd at the VintageNOW fashion show Oct. 22 at the Osage Centre. Fred Lynch

Last week was what Maevers called “fitting week,” and this weekend, she and several other volunteers will start accessorizing.

“Bangles and beads and big hair,” Maevers said.

“I think the best thing about the 1980s was the music, and this fashion show is so much fun because of all the things I hated,” Maevers said. “Neon, sparkly, animal prints — all things I thought were gaudy make a really good fashion show.”

Maevers said audience members are encouraged to dress in the decade if they want, but they don’t have to, she added.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and purple is the color of domestic-violence awareness, “so we encourage people to wear something purple if they don’t want to dress the decade,” Maevers said.

Already it’s looking like the show will be standing-room only, Maevers said, because banquet tables and runway seats already have sold out.

“We don’t ever want to turn anyone away when they come and want to buy a ticket at the door, but it sure is hard for us,” Maevers said, since they have to know before the show how many seats to set up.

The Osage Centre doesn’t have enough chairs on hand, she said, so they have to order chairs from the Arena Building and the Show Me Center.

That’s great news for Maevers, who said she loves putting on this show every year for the creative aspect and the fun of it, but more than that, her passion is raising funds and awareness for the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau.

“We really want to shine a light on the darkness of domestic violence,” Maevers said. “People sometimes don’t understand the connection. How can we have this fun fashion show? But one of our favorite things is, we walk strong.”

Maevers said the show is about empowering not only women, but all people who suffer through domestic-violence situations every day of their lives.

Some, not all, of the models and other volunteers who work to make the show a success have experienced domestic violence, Maevers said.

“Everyone volunteers for a reason,” she said.