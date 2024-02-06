"We love you Poplar Bluff"

That was the message that Bluff First shared Sunday as they sent crews out into the community to help those impacted by the March 14 tornado.

"We’re just ready to help and be the hands and feet of Jesus extended," Brooke Woodard said as teams gathered in the Bluff First parking lot Sunday morning.

A Convoy of Hope truck was on site. With the help of volunteers and church members, they distributed totes, bottled water, industrial trash bags and other items those impacted by the severe weather might need to aid in recovery.