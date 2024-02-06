All sections
NewsMarch 17, 2025

'We love you Poplar Bluff': Inside the heartfelt relief mission following the March 14 tornado

Bluff First mobilizes relief efforts in Poplar Bluff after the March 14 tornado, offering supplies and cleanup support to affected residents, emphasizing community solidarity and unconditional assistance.

"We love you Poplar Bluff"

That was the message that Bluff First shared Sunday as they sent crews out into the community to help those impacted by the March 14 tornado.

"We’re just ready to help and be the hands and feet of Jesus extended," Brooke Woodard said as teams gathered in the Bluff First parking lot Sunday morning.

A Convoy of Hope truck was on site. With the help of volunteers and church members, they distributed totes, bottled water, industrial trash bags and other items those impacted by the severe weather might need to aid in recovery.

A food team was also in place to help feed Three Rivers College students.

Bluff First also organized outreach teams to help with clean up efforts throughout the city.

"We've got teams all over our parking lot here, huddling," Woodard said. "They're getting ready to go out into our community.... If you were effected by the storms... You don't need ID, you don't need anything. You just need to be here...

"We love you Poplar Bluff."

