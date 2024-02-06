All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 4, 2022

'We are trying to build something': Ebb and Flow to support local punk rock

Saturday evening, Ebb and Flow Fermentations on 11 South Spanish Street will host a "Spring Slam" rock concert, from 5 to 11 p.m. A number of local rock bands are lined up to perform Saturday (June 4). PFR, The Scatterguns, Guy Morgan, Community Sadness and Isabella, all Southeast Missouri bands, are among those scheduled to play...

Michael Leifer
The outdoor patio/beer garden at Ebb and Flow, where the bands will perform.
The outdoor patio/beer garden at Ebb and Flow, where the bands will perform.Courtesy of Lois Sunodi

Saturday evening, Ebb and Flow Fermentations on 11 South Spanish Street will host a "Spring Slam" rock concert, from 5 to 11 p.m.

A number of local rock bands are lined up to perform Saturday (June 4). PFR, The Scatterguns, Guy Morgan, Community Sadness and Isabella, all Southeast Missouri bands, are among those scheduled to play.

"We're stoked on the show because it's an awesome lineup," said Isabella frontman Tim Godlove.

"This show is DIY music. Everybody does it themselves. There's no real major label support or anything like that. That's kind of what it's all about, local guys coming together and playing a show, just making it happen, without covers, only our own work."

Godlove also pointed out that Southeast Missourians are the lifeblood of this type of event and can vote with their dollars.

"The money that people spend at the venue directly goes back into having more events like this one. Supporting local music and local business together, that's the focal point," Godlove added.

The bands will perform in a beer garden patio, according to Lois Sunodi, a bartending veteran at Ebb and Flow.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We actually have live music every Friday, Saturday and some Thursdays," Sunodi said. "I have been to one like this before [at Ebb and Flow], where a few different rock bands played. It's a lot of fun and there's a lot of people that come out. This [upcoming] one is actually free, no cover on this one. It's a lot of local bands, it's a lot of energy, a lot of people having a really good time and we're going to have a couple kegs and our own beer as well."

Sunodi added that beers available will be as unique as the bands.

"We brew a lot of our own beers, so we have funky ones, sours, historical brews, really cool Norwegian-style beers, plus we have food that's made right here, in-house, from scratch. So good food, good drinks, good music, a lot of fun and a lot of people coming together and having a good time," Sunodi added.

Ron, the drummer for PFR said, "We're stoked to be playing Cape Girardeau, again. We're gonna be giving away some merch so be there at 5 p.m., sharp."

Partee Nate, AKA "Guy Morgan" also weighed in on his upcoming performance.

"It's great to come together with the locals and jam these original tunes for everyone. We've all been working so hard on new albums and tunes, so it's a great time to celebrate the beginning of summer. Some good genres of rock mixed up in one big throwdown," Nate said.

Before he became the lead vocalist for The Scatterguns, Josh Tomlin was a history and geography teacher, an insurance salesman and football coach.

"Saturday's show is gonna be a rager," Tomlin explained. "You've got five original rock and roll bands from the greater Cape [Girardeau] area. All play very well, all are entertaining, all of them are great musicians and my best friend is in Guy Morgan. We're all punk rock bands, but we all sound different. Nobody will sound the same on Saturday, and I think that diversity is really cool. Sure, it's a little different playing a punk rock show at a craft brewery, but they [Ebb and Flow] have been wonderful to work with. They have been very supportive of original music. I know all the bands appreciate them for that. We are trying to build something."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be cl...
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's ri...
NewsOct. 23
A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need t...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
NewsOct. 23
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 23
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy