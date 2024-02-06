"We actually have live music every Friday, Saturday and some Thursdays," Sunodi said. "I have been to one like this before [at Ebb and Flow], where a few different rock bands played. It's a lot of fun and there's a lot of people that come out. This [upcoming] one is actually free, no cover on this one. It's a lot of local bands, it's a lot of energy, a lot of people having a really good time and we're going to have a couple kegs and our own beer as well."

Sunodi added that beers available will be as unique as the bands.

"We brew a lot of our own beers, so we have funky ones, sours, historical brews, really cool Norwegian-style beers, plus we have food that's made right here, in-house, from scratch. So good food, good drinks, good music, a lot of fun and a lot of people coming together and having a good time," Sunodi added.

Ron, the drummer for PFR said, "We're stoked to be playing Cape Girardeau, again. We're gonna be giving away some merch so be there at 5 p.m., sharp."

Partee Nate, AKA "Guy Morgan" also weighed in on his upcoming performance.

"It's great to come together with the locals and jam these original tunes for everyone. We've all been working so hard on new albums and tunes, so it's a great time to celebrate the beginning of summer. Some good genres of rock mixed up in one big throwdown," Nate said.

Before he became the lead vocalist for The Scatterguns, Josh Tomlin was a history and geography teacher, an insurance salesman and football coach.

"Saturday's show is gonna be a rager," Tomlin explained. "You've got five original rock and roll bands from the greater Cape [Girardeau] area. All play very well, all are entertaining, all of them are great musicians and my best friend is in Guy Morgan. We're all punk rock bands, but we all sound different. Nobody will sound the same on Saturday, and I think that diversity is really cool. Sure, it's a little different playing a punk rock show at a craft brewery, but they [Ebb and Flow] have been wonderful to work with. They have been very supportive of original music. I know all the bands appreciate them for that. We are trying to build something."