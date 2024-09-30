All sections
NewsNovember 22, 2022
WB Highway 74 in Cape reduced for bridge work
WB Highway 74 in Cape reduced for bridge work
Southeast Missourian

Westbound Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, this section of highway is from Fountain Street and onto the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Monday, Nov. 28, and Tuesday, Nov. 29.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

