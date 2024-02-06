As of today, six of the 163 seats in the lower house of the Missouri General Assembly do not have representatives — with all six unfilled seats previously held by the GOP.

Republicans now hold 108 House seats because of the vacancies, one shy of the 109 GOP members needed to override any potential legislative vetoes by Gov. Mike Parson — if there is no Democratic support.

Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau (R-147) gave up his seat effective at 11:59 p.m. Sunday to become director of the state's Department of Revenue.

Other current vacancies

District 34 has been unrepresented since the April 21 expulsion of GOP Rep. Rick Roeber of Lee's Summit. Roeber's colleagues removed him by a 153-0 vote at the recommendation of the House Ethics Committee. The panel conducted a four-month investigation into allegations Roeber sexually abused his then-minor children in the early 1990s.

District 61 became vacant effective today because of the resignation of Republican Rep. Aaron Griesheimer of Washington. Griesheimer, first elected in 2018, has taken a job in the private sector.

District 65 has not had a lawmaker in the House since the death of GOP Rep. Tom Hannegan of St. Charles County, who died of a stroke Oct. 21 at the age of 51.

District 108 became unrepresented as of Wednesday because of Republican Rep. Justin Hill of Lake Saint Louis taking a position with a Florida-based consulting firm.

District 114 has been vacant since Rep, Becky Ruth of Festus resigned Nov. 30 to become director of the Missouri Office of Child Advocate.

Process

The Southeast Missourian asked Parson's communications director Kelli R. Jones Wednesday morning about the timeline for filling Wallingford's vacancy.

"At this time, the Governor's Office has not gotten a request for a special election," Jones replied via email.

However, Missouri law indicates the governor is required by statute to take the initiative in filling legislative vacancies.

According to Revised Statutes of Missouri, RSMo. 21.110, "Governor shall issue writs of election, when — if the governor receives any resignation or notice of vacancy, or if he is satisfied of the death of any member of either house, during the recess, he shall, without delay, issue a writ of election to supply the vacancy."