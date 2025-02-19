Wayne Wallingford to be City of Cape legislative consultant

Wayne Wallingford will serve as the City of Cape Girardeau's legislative consultant.
The Cape Girardeau City Council executed an agreement with Wallingford on Tuesday, Feb. 18, for his services as a consultant regarding monitoring legislation and committee hearings.
Wallingford is a former state representative and state senator, and was director of the Missouri Department of Revenue, leaving that position earlier this year.
At Tuesday's council meeting, city manager Ken Haskin said Wallingford will provide legislative consulting to the city and represent it in Jefferson City.
"I know that will be tremendously helpful to our city staff, to our City Council, in terms of knowing better, quicker, what is happening in Jeff City," Mayor Stacy Kinder said.
Kinder clarified they are not hiring Wallingford as a lobbyist but a consultant.
Ward 6 Councilman Mark Bliss said that other cities such as Springfield, Kansas City and St. Louis have people representing them besides lawmakers, so Cape Girardeau should, too.
Wallingford told the Southeast Missourian that as a part of his job he will keep track of what's going on with grant funding in terms of the Legislature. He said he'll also monitor what grants may be available to the city.
"(I'm) excited about it because, you know, they're using my experience at the Capitol that I formed over the last years," Wallingford said. "I know everyone up here, and that's half the battle, you know, getting to know the people up here. And I have good relationships with everyone on both sides of the aisle, so I'm really looking forward to help Cape Girardeau."
He said he'll monitor bills that will affect the city either positively or negatively.
Wallingford's agreement for consultancy with the city will last for three months, from Wednesday, Feb. 19, to Monday, May 19. Wallingford will be paid $3,000 a month, per the agreement.
The council approved the execution of the agreement unanimously.
