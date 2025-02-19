Wayne Wallingford to be City of Cape legislative consultant

Wayne Wallingford will serve as the City of Cape Girardeau's legislative consultant.

The Cape Girardeau City Council executed an agreement with Wallingford on Tuesday, Feb. 18, for his services as a consultant regarding monitoring legislation and committee hearings.

Wallingford is a former state representative and state senator, and was director of the Missouri Department of Revenue, leaving that position earlier this year.

At Tuesday's council meeting, city manager Ken Haskin said Wallingford will provide legislative consulting to the city and represent it in Jefferson City.

"I know that will be tremendously helpful to our city staff, to our City Council, in terms of knowing better, quicker, what is happening in Jeff City," Mayor Stacy Kinder said.

Kinder clarified they are not hiring Wallingford as a lobbyist but a consultant.