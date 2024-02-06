Wayne Wallingford calls new DOR director's job a 'perfect fit'

State Rep. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau (R-147) was in Iowa earlier this week visiting for the holidays when he got a call asking him to be in Jefferson City on Wednesday afternoon.

The veteran lawmaker was there, named by Gov. Mike Parson as the next director of the state Department of Revenue (DOR).

“I never even dreamed I’d be in the Legislature, let alone be on the governor’s Cabinet. There aren’t enough words to describe what an honor it is,” Wallingford said.

In making the announcement, Parson was effusive in his praise of Wallingford, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 25 years, was a combat navigator in Vietnam, worked for Pepsico’s Taco Bell division and who most recently has logged 11 years in the General Assembly.

“There is not a more dedicated public servant that I’ve ever met than Wayne Wallingford, and I look forward to him being part of the team,” said Parson, who previously served with Wallingford for four years in the state Senate.

Wallingford said the position was suggested to him once the previous DOR director, Ken Zellars, was made commissioner of the state’s Office of Administration.

“I looked at the job description, and it looked like the job was for me totally. It seemed a perfect fit,” he said.

Wallingford served as chairman of the Ways and Means Committee in both the state House and Senate, responsible for tax policy.

“I’m familiar with the people in the House and Senate, with the directors of state agencies, and I’ve worked in executive positions with corporations.”