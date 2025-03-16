Wayne County mourns six lives lost as tornadoes devastate the region

Wayne County Emergency Management Director Wayne Freeze has confirmed six fatalities in the county.

“We are still in a recovery mode,” said Freeze, who explained two tornadoes are believed to have touched down in the county.

Three reportedly died in the Leeper area, two in northwestern Wayne County and one in the northeastern portion of the county,

Freeze said he has between 70 and 80 people helping from the regional Homeland Security Team, Jackson and Cape Girardeau area, SEMA and MoDOT.