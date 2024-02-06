Wayne County motorcyclist dies

A 36-year-old man from Greenville, Missouri, was killed Wednesday, Sept. 13, when a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado truck pulled into the path of his 1998 Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Pronounced dead at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center was Joseph Coble, who was not wearing a helmet at the scene of the afternoon rush hour crash at 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of Pine Street and Broadway.

Coble was pronounced dead less than an hour after the wreck, the 50th fatality so far in 2023 in Missouri, according to state Highway Patrol's Troop E.