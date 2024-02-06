All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 23, 2020

Waving good-bye: Oak Ridge seniors hold parade

On the day their high school graduation was supposed to be held, Oak Ridge High School seniors traveled through the community in a parade held in their honor Friday, May 8, 2020, in Oak Ridge. The senior parade made its way from Cape County Cowboy Church near Interstate 55 and through the community to Oak Ridge High School. ...

By Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

This story is part of the Southeast Missourian's 2020 Senior Salutes publication sponsored by The Bank of Missouri. To read other stories, visit www.semissourian.com/graduation2020

Parade watchers cheer during a parade for Oak Ridge High School seniors in Oak Ridge.
Parade watchers cheer during a parade for Oak Ridge High School seniors in Oak Ridge. Photos by Jacob Wiegand - Southeast Missourian
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

On the day their high school graduation was supposed to be held, Oak Ridge High School seniors traveled through the community in a parade held in their honor Friday, May 8, 2020, in Oak Ridge. The senior parade made its way from Cape County Cowboy Church near Interstate 55 and through the community to Oak Ridge High School. Adrian Eftink, superintendent of the Oak Ridge R-VI School District, said a group of parents who wanted to do something for the seniors approached the school district about the parade.

"It just makes you proud of the community," Eftink said. "Being an administrator and a member of the staff here, to see the community support our students, it just gives you a good warm feeling [and] pride in the Oak Ridge community."

Oak Ridge High School seniors, from right, Chloe Hamilton, Alexis Lukefahr and Lexi Dillard, take pictures following a senior parade May 8 in Oak Ridge.
Oak Ridge High School seniors, from right, Chloe Hamilton, Alexis Lukefahr and Lexi Dillard, take pictures following a senior parade May 8 in Oak Ridge. Photos by Jacob Wiegand - Southeast Missourian
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy