Waving good-bye: Oak Ridge seniors hold parade

On the day their high school graduation was supposed to be held, Oak Ridge High School seniors traveled through the community in a parade held in their honor Friday, May 8, 2020, in Oak Ridge. The senior parade made its way from Cape County Cowboy Church near Interstate 55 and through the community to Oak Ridge High School. Adrian Eftink, superintendent of the Oak Ridge R-VI School District, said a group of parents who wanted to do something for the seniors approached the school district about the parade.

"It just makes you proud of the community," Eftink said. "Being an administrator and a member of the staff here, to see the community support our students, it just gives you a good warm feeling [and] pride in the Oak Ridge community."