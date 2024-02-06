Watkins Wildlife Rehab owner details care of injured animals

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. — From opossums and squirrels to bobcats and bears, Watkins Wildlife Rehab will accept any animal for rehabilitation and a second chance at a life in the wild.

Watkins Wildlife Rehab in Friedheim is a not-for-profit organization and is run by husband and wife John and Carolyn Watkins who not only work full time to provide for the animals, but use their funds to produce food and necessaries for the animals. The Watkinses started the organization 50 years ago and it is still going strong.

The couple met with area residents recently through an event hosted by the Wappapello Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center.

During the event, John Watkins presented a slideshow of the start of the organization and all the animals he and his wife have helped back to the wild over the years.

Not all animals that are brought to Watkins Wildlife Rehab can be released back to the wild because of any extreme conditions.

That includes a black bear rescued from a drug bust in Charleston, Missouri. The people who had the bear confined the animal in such a small cage that he blistered his feet from his own body waste, Watkins explained.

Because of the harsh condition, the bear would walk on its back feet because of the blisters. The Watkins said the bear was about a week away from death.

Watkins said they were able to bring the bear back to health and keep it at the refuge for a time. The bear was so tame, it befriended a chocolate Lab, and the two played and wrestled with each other all the time, Watkins said. Eventually, the bear did become too big to keep at the rehab center, so it was taken to another facility to accommodate its needs.

Watkins said several times that his rehab center will accept any animals in need.

One particular type of animal that is brought in often is opossums.

The rehab raises 70 to 100 opossums each year. Opossums are animals that are misunderstood, Watkins said. Often, baby opossums are removed because people think they are a nuisance, when in fact they keep yards free of ticks and other bugs, he explained.

The Watkinses also get in a lot of deer each year, especially baby deer.