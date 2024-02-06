Watkins Wildlife Rehab owner details care of injured animals

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. — From opossums and squirrels to bobcats and bears, Watkins Wildlife Rehab will accept any animal for rehabilitation and a second chance at a life in the wild.
Watkins Wildlife Rehab in Friedheim is a not-for-profit organization and is run by husband and wife John and Carolyn Watkins who not only work full time to provide for the animals, but use their funds to produce food and necessaries for the animals. The Watkinses started the organization 50 years ago and it is still going strong.
The couple met with area residents recently through an event hosted by the Wappapello Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center.
During the event, John Watkins presented a slideshow of the start of the organization and all the animals he and his wife have helped back to the wild over the years.
Not all animals that are brought to Watkins Wildlife Rehab can be released back to the wild because of any extreme conditions.
That includes a black bear rescued from a drug bust in Charleston, Missouri. The people who had the bear confined the animal in such a small cage that he blistered his feet from his own body waste, Watkins explained.
Because of the harsh condition, the bear would walk on its back feet because of the blisters. The Watkins said the bear was about a week away from death.
Watkins said they were able to bring the bear back to health and keep it at the refuge for a time. The bear was so tame, it befriended a chocolate Lab, and the two played and wrestled with each other all the time, Watkins said. Eventually, the bear did become too big to keep at the rehab center, so it was taken to another facility to accommodate its needs.
Watkins said several times that his rehab center will accept any animals in need.
One particular type of animal that is brought in often is opossums.
The rehab raises 70 to 100 opossums each year. Opossums are animals that are misunderstood, Watkins said. Often, baby opossums are removed because people think they are a nuisance, when in fact they keep yards free of ticks and other bugs, he explained.
The Watkinses also get in a lot of deer each year, especially baby deer.
People will see a baby deer lying by itself and assume the mother is no longer with it, he said.
Watkins warned that no one should pick up a baby deer unless they can see the mother dead or the baby is showing signs of abandonment, such as curling of the ears, showing dehydration, or if the baby is still in the same location the next day.
Mother deer will leave their babies to go eat and build nutrients for milk, he said. Baby deer have no scent to them, so predators will not find them and they are taught to lie completely still, which helps camouflage the animals.
Watkins went on to talk about the importance of beavers.
Beavers are often removed from waterways because of the dams they build, blocking off water from flowing, Watkins said. Because of droughts, water has been very scarce. However, out west, where beavers have been able to build their dams, it is the only place people can find water, Watkins said. Beavers can also be relocated to build a dam in a specific spot, he explained.
Watkins brought a red fox named Tank to the event. The fox suffers from a mental disease, he said. People often get confused if a fox is a feline or a canine. Foxes are canines, but they can retract their claws as felines do.
Among the top questions from attendees at the event was "How do you provide milk to all the different baby animals you receive?"
Watkins told the group the rehab can purchase milk formula from a company that also sells to zoos and other wildlife organizations.
Watkins Wildlife Rehab has permits to take in and care for animals. Without a permit, it is illegal to have the animals in your possession, Watkins said.
Watkins accepts volunteers throughout the year to help care for the animals, especially during the baby season. Watkins is always available to take in an animal or answer any questions or concerns about dealing with wildlife.
Watkins does accept all donations and said they are greatly appreciated.
Watkins is also hosting an annual dinner and auction from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Jackson Civic Center in Jackson. Tickets are $30 per person, $50 per couple and $200 per table of eight. To purchase tickets, call (573) 866-3436 to purchase tickets. All proceeds go to the care of the animals.