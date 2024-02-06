All sections
NewsJune 26, 2023

Water's Edge in Cape Girardeau County on best in Missouri list

The Water's Edge, a wedding and special event retreat in Cape Girardeau County, is listed as one of the "9 Best Wedding Locations in Missouri!" by Best Things Missouri website. The Water's Edge, 7501 Hwy. 25, is owned by Don and Julie Sappington.

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford

The Water's Edge, a wedding and special event retreat in Cape Girardeau County, is listed as one of the "9 Best Wedding Locations in Missouri!" by Best Things Missouri website.

The Water's Edge, 7501 Hwy. 25, is owned by Don and Julie Sappington.

"If you're looking for a waterfront wedding, The Water's Edge is the place to go. Located in Cape Girardeau, this simple yet stunning venue offers a variety of packages suited to various budgets and needs," according to the list at www.bestthingsmo.com.

Amy Robinson, daughter of the owners who helps manage the facility, said her family bought the property in November 2012 after she and her husband fell in love with it during their own wedding

"My family and I loved Water's Edge so much that we decided to purchase the property after my husband and I got married there," she said. "Our goal has always been to provide a beautiful indoor and outdoor venue for the area that others will love just as much as we did."

