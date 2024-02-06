The remnants of Tropical Depression Barry will bring heavy rain to parts of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois from Monday morning through Tuesday evening, according to a Sunday afternoon alert from the National Weather Service.

The alert said rainfall amounts are forecast to vary from 3 to 5 inches across the area with the possibility of isolated higher amounts.

This was not welcome news for residents of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, who have been dealing with an excess of floodwaters in the community.

“To say we’re nervous is to put it mildly,” East Cape Girardeau resident Jason Tubbs said. “Our whole town is on edge right now.”

Capt. Nathanael Love of the Illinois National Guard said the Guard has been trying to build the perimeter wall, located around most of the community, to be three sandbags or 18-inches above the water level.

Love said he has been told by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency where water levels have dropped the last few days, the forecast rain should not push water levels any higher than they have been earlier in the week.

But Love did say there is concern about severe wind creating waves that could knock over sections of the sandbag wall.

Tubbs said there has been a “civilian-led effort” to put up a barrier to help absorb some of the force of waves before the waves hit the sandbag walls.

“We do feel safe that our sandbag walls will hold,” Tubbs said.