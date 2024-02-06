All sections
NewsJuly 15, 2019

Waterlogged East Cape bracing for remnants of Tropical Depression Barry

The remnants of Tropical Depression Barry will bring heavy rain to parts of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois from Monday morning through Tuesday evening, according to a Sunday afternoon alert from the National Weather Service. The alert said rainfall amounts are forecast to vary from 3 to 5 inches across the area with the possibility of isolated higher amounts...

By Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian
Stacy Gilpin, center foreground, of Niota, Illinois, helps residents of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, including, back from left, Toby Warner, Shawn Merritt, Rick Smith and Ashley Sturm, install a barrier to help slow waves on the floodwaters before the waves hit sandbag walls, in foreground, on Sunday along the south side of East Cape Girardeau. Although not from East Cape Girardeau, Gilpin's daughter lives in the community. "My daughter's here. I'm just here to help," he said.
The remnants of Tropical Depression Barry will bring heavy rain to parts of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois from Monday morning through Tuesday evening, according to a Sunday afternoon alert from the National Weather Service.

The alert said rainfall amounts are forecast to vary from 3 to 5 inches across the area with the possibility of isolated higher amounts.

This was not welcome news for residents of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, who have been dealing with an excess of floodwaters in the community.

“To say we’re nervous is to put it mildly,” East Cape Girardeau resident Jason Tubbs said. “Our whole town is on edge right now.”

Capt. Nathanael Love of the Illinois National Guard said the Guard has been trying to build the perimeter wall, located around most of the community, to be three sandbags or 18-inches above the water level.

Love said he has been told by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency where water levels have dropped the last few days, the forecast rain should not push water levels any higher than they have been earlier in the week.

But Love did say there is concern about severe wind creating waves that could knock over sections of the sandbag wall.

Tubbs said there has been a “civilian-led effort” to put up a barrier to help absorb some of the force of waves before the waves hit the sandbag walls.

“We do feel safe that our sandbag walls will hold,” Tubbs said.

He said people are happy the Guard built up the sandbag walls 18-inches, but he was unsure whether that would be high enough with the tropical storm.

“How much rain are we gonna get? How strong is the wind gonna be? There’s a lot of ‘what ifs,’” Tubbs said.

He said every day brings a new challenge.

“We’re at that point now where we’re restless. We’re trying to figure out where we go from here,” Tubbs said. “We’re taking care of each other. Our community has band together with some outside sources. We’re making sure everybody has all of the supplies and nutrients that they need.”

Down a couple flooded roadways a few miles away, residents of McClure, Illinois, are also continuing to deal with floodwaters of their own.

McClure Mayor Cheryle Dillon said Sunday the water in her community has dropped a little in recent days, but added the amount is “not enough to brag about.”

“The town’s holding together fine. I mean, everyone’s nervous and exhausted, aggravated and tired and nervous,” Dillon said.

She said there are several thousand sandbags available to those who need them.

“I just pray it misses us. That’s all that I can do,” Dillon said about rain forecast to hit the area.






