All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 18, 2021

Water work along Jackson's Main Street could be delayed

A planned upgrade of the water lines along several blocks of East Main Street in Jackson “may or may not start sometime this fall,” according to Kent Peetz, Jackson public works director. Peetz provided a project timeline update during the Jackson Board of Aldermen’s study session Monday night. He said the project, which is intended to replace aging and “somewhat undersized” water pipes is not considered urgent and doesn’t necessarily have to happen this year...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Although Jackson city officials hope to begin water-line upgrades along this section of East Main Street, between Georgia Street and Neal Avenue, seen here Monday, the work could be delayed because of, in part, supply chain issues and construction cost factors.
Although Jackson city officials hope to begin water-line upgrades along this section of East Main Street, between Georgia Street and Neal Avenue, seen here Monday, the work could be delayed because of, in part, supply chain issues and construction cost factors.Jay Wolz

A planned upgrade of the water lines along several blocks of East Main Street in Jackson “may or may not start sometime this fall,” according to Kent Peetz, Jackson public works director.

Peetz provided a project timeline update during the Jackson Board of Aldermen’s study session Monday night. He said the project, which is intended to replace aging and “somewhat undersized” water pipes is not considered urgent and doesn’t necessarily have to happen this year.

Whether the work begins this fall, Peetz said, will depend on at least a couple of factors, including completion of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s diverging diamond interchange (DDI) project at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 at Exit 99, between Jackson and Cape Girardeau.

“We do not want to have lots of construction and the associated traffic disruptions on East Main Street while the DDI is still going on,” he said. Construction at the interchange has resulted in additional traffic on East Main Street, which connects with I-55 at Exit 102.

Another factor that could delay the project, he said, relates to the supply and cost of materials.

“With supply chain issues causing pipe supplies to be scarce, and pricing to be very unpredictable, it may be prudent to evaluate delaying the project,” he said. “(But) we hope that all of these issues work themselves out and we are able to bid the project once MoDOT’s contractor announces a target completion date.”

Earlier Monday evening, the aldermen held three brief public hearings on a trio of zoning matters:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • An amendment to Jackson’s zoning codes related to application fees pertaining to requests for rezoning, special-use permits and variances.
  • A separate amendment to the zoning codes adding term lengths for alternate members of the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment.
  • A special-use permit request submitted by Saint Francis Healthcare System to allow an oversized attached sign and a 108-square-foot oversized monument sign in a C-2 general commercial district at 2130 E. Jackson Blvd.

No one appeared in opposition to either the ordinance modifications or the special-use permit request.

Board actions

Following the public hearings, the aldermen:

  • Approved the city administrator’s appointment of Anna Bergmark to serve as Jackson city engineer following the recent resignation of Clint Brown from that position.
  • Voted to approve the abandonment of an easement deed at 3310 E. Jackson Blvd. as requested by Donna Schuette.
  • Set 6 p.m. June 7 as the date and time for a public hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit that would allow a 100-square-foot oversized attached sign in a C-2 general commercial district at 2681 E. Main St., as submitted by Triple Diamond Properties LLC.
  • Approved zoning ordinance amendments previously discussed during public hearings at the beginning of Monday night’s meeting.
  • Approved the special-use permit request from Saint Francis Healthcare System related to signage at the new Saint Francis outpatient medical facility in the 2100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Also at Monday night’s board meeting, Alderman David Hitt announced the Jackson American Legion will sponsor a Memorial Day program at 9 a.m. May 31 on the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse grounds. The program will feature remarks by Jackson School District Board of Education president Kelly Waller, music by the Jackson Municipal Band and recognition of graduating high school seniors who are entering military service.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maintenance; EB U.S. 60 in Scott County reduced for sign work
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maintenance; EB U.S. 60 in Scott County reduced for sign work
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay more
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay more
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
NewsOct. 27
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy