Water work along Jackson's Main Street could be delayed

A planned upgrade of the water lines along several blocks of East Main Street in Jackson “may or may not start sometime this fall,” according to Kent Peetz, Jackson public works director.

Peetz provided a project timeline update during the Jackson Board of Aldermen’s study session Monday night. He said the project, which is intended to replace aging and “somewhat undersized” water pipes is not considered urgent and doesn’t necessarily have to happen this year.

Whether the work begins this fall, Peetz said, will depend on at least a couple of factors, including completion of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s diverging diamond interchange (DDI) project at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 at Exit 99, between Jackson and Cape Girardeau.

“We do not want to have lots of construction and the associated traffic disruptions on East Main Street while the DDI is still going on,” he said. Construction at the interchange has resulted in additional traffic on East Main Street, which connects with I-55 at Exit 102.

Another factor that could delay the project, he said, relates to the supply and cost of materials.

“With supply chain issues causing pipe supplies to be scarce, and pricing to be very unpredictable, it may be prudent to evaluate delaying the project,” he said. “(But) we hope that all of these issues work themselves out and we are able to bid the project once MoDOT’s contractor announces a target completion date.”

Earlier Monday evening, the aldermen held three brief public hearings on a trio of zoning matters: