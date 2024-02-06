Water-system work forces intersection closure

The intersection of Perryville Road and Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau will be closed to traffic starting today, city public works officials said.
There will be some intermittent lane openings, but motorists should consider alternate routes until the intersection reopens Monday, officials said in a news release.
Detour signs will be posted.
Crews will be working on the roadway and a nearby waterline trench, performing maintenance on the water system, officials said.
Pertinent address:
Perryville Road and Cape Rock Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.