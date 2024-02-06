Water-system upgrades planned for uptown Jackson

The Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday discussed planned water-system upgrades for uptown Jackson.

The city's existing water system includes water mains as narrow as two and four inches, which does not support the level of pressure needed to supply fire sprinkler systems or other firefighting equipment. Vacant space above existing shops and other businesses cannot be converted to apartments or condominiums without the sprinkler systems, as required by current building codes.

Planned upgrades to the water system would affect merchants and other tenants, as well as traffic patterns.

City administrator Jim Roach said city officials would have liked to finish water-system upgrades when the U.S. 61 roundabout was being built near uptown, but they did not want to try to do too much at once.

"We hope to minimize inconvenience," he said.

Aldermen also discussed a comprehensive traffic study that will be conducted in the latter half of 2017.