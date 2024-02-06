All sections
NewsJanuary 10, 2017

Water-system upgrades planned for uptown Jackson

The Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday discussed planned water-system upgrades for uptown Jackson. The city's existing water system includes water mains as narrow as two and four inches, which does not support the level of pressure needed to supply fire sprinkler systems or other firefighting equipment. Vacant space above existing shops and other businesses cannot be converted to apartments or condominiums without the sprinkler systems, as required by current building codes...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

The Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday discussed planned water-system upgrades for uptown Jackson.

The city's existing water system includes water mains as narrow as two and four inches, which does not support the level of pressure needed to supply fire sprinkler systems or other firefighting equipment. Vacant space above existing shops and other businesses cannot be converted to apartments or condominiums without the sprinkler systems, as required by current building codes.

Planned upgrades to the water system would affect merchants and other tenants, as well as traffic patterns.

City administrator Jim Roach said city officials would have liked to finish water-system upgrades when the U.S. 61 roundabout was being built near uptown, but they did not want to try to do too much at once.

"We hope to minimize inconvenience," he said.

Aldermen also discussed a comprehensive traffic study that will be conducted in the latter half of 2017.

This study, the first of its kind since 2003, will help city officials determine which areas of traffic congestion should be highest priority to alleviate.

The 2003 study allowed officials to begin planning for the roundabout at East Main and U.S. 61.

In other business, aldermen approved:

  • Adoption of the DREAM Initiative Strategic Plan, which aims to improve business prospects and the functionality of uptown Jackson.
  • A motion to bring to the April 4 ballot a measure to amend sales of liquor by the drink.
  • The creation of two multi-dwelling buildings at 630 Broadridge Drive.
  • A contract of $18,300 to Smith & Company Engineers of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to provide engineering services for utility improvements and extension for the Hubble Creek Recreation Trail.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Local News
