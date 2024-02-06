Water system upgrades in Jackson move into Phase 2 of $11.5M project

Work to upgrade Jackson's water lines and mains continues in 2019, as the city moves into Phase 2 of a three-phase, $11.5 million plan to strengthen and improve the city's water system, city officials said.

City engineer Clint Brown said Phase 1 is wrapping up. That $4 million set of projects included upgrading water mains, especially in the city's uptown district, to help improve flow levels.

Brown said the emphasis on Phase 2 will be continued replacement of undersized water mains, and replacing aging cast-iron pipes with PVC.

"In a lot of areas, especially Old Cape Road, we have cast-iron pipes, and that can cause a lot of issues," Brown said, noting aging cast-iron pipes can split and rust, and many of those pipes in Jackson are 60 years old or older.

A Jan. 5 water main break at Old Cape Road and Otto Drive meant interruption to water service and a precautionary boil-water advisory, according to previous reporting.

Water lines are under pressure, not just from within, Brown added. For example, if a pipe runs under a roadway, the weight of traffic can affect the pipes.

PVC pipes can better withstand some of those factors, Brown said.

Brown said areas slated for Phase 2 include Jackson Trail, East Jefferson and Tower Grove, Grandview Drive and Old Cape Road.

One project on Old Cape Road will include ripping up pavement near the unused train tracks, so the city will be removing those tracks as part of that project, too, Brown said, noting "it doesn't make sense to rip out and replace pavement twice."

Some of the water mains being replaced in this phase are 8 inches wide, and 10-inch mains are going in instead, Brown said.

"Two inches doesn't seem like much, but it makes a huge difference in the flow rate," Brown said.

Several of the projects are already designed, Brown said, so once funding is in place, work can begin pretty quickly.

But scheduling will be important during this phase of work, Brown said.

At center junction, exit 99 on Interstate 55, the Missouri Department of Transportation is planning a major project: installing a diverging diamond interchange, or DDI, at the existing interchange.

According to MoDOT's website, construction on the DDI is anticipated to begin this summer.