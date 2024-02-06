The Cape Girardeau City Council members approved a 5% increase in residential and commercial water fees as part of the 2024-25 city budget Monday, June 3.

Council members approved the city’s annual operating budget, and an ordinance that included water and sewer fee increases in the proposed budget. According to the agenda report, “this year’s rate increases will allow the city to meet its rate covenants for bonds previously issued by the sewer and water funds and support the operating needs of the sewer and water funds.”

City finance director Lisa Mills said the increase will go to inflationary and operating costs and personnel expenses but not enough for the list of improvements for the Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant.

“It will not fund the capital means that we have that’s already been presented to council. That may help a little bit. It certainly is not enough,” Mills said. “Historically, the city has not raised those water rates 5% every year, so we’ve had very minimal positive increases.”

She said money has been set aside for improvements to the lime density system and the filter gallery piping after planning over the past couple of years. Mills said the capital improvement sales tax can be used for that purpose.