NewsJune 4, 2024

Water, sewer rates set to increase as Cape Council approves annual city operating budget

The Cape Girardeau City Council members approved a 5% increase in residential and commercial water fees as part of the 2024-25 city budget Monday, June 3. Council members approved the city’s annual operating budget, and an ordinance that included water and sewer fee increases in the proposed budget. ...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ Southeast Missourian

The Cape Girardeau City Council members approved a 5% increase in residential and commercial water fees as part of the 2024-25 city budget Monday, June 3.

Council members approved the city’s annual operating budget, and an ordinance that included water and sewer fee increases in the proposed budget. According to the agenda report, “this year’s rate increases will allow the city to meet its rate covenants for bonds previously issued by the sewer and water funds and support the operating needs of the sewer and water funds.”

City finance director Lisa Mills said the increase will go to inflationary and operating costs and personnel expenses but not enough for the list of improvements for the Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant.

“It will not fund the capital means that we have that’s already been presented to council. That may help a little bit. It certainly is not enough,” Mills said. “Historically, the city has not raised those water rates 5% every year, so we’ve had very minimal positive increases.”

She said money has been set aside for improvements to the lime density system and the filter gallery piping after planning over the past couple of years. Mills said the capital improvement sales tax can be used for that purpose.

Ward 4 Councilman David Cantrell said that a 5% increase for the water bill is as high as they can go per the city charter.

The increases include:

  • Total basic sewer service charge in the monthly bill — from $13.79 to $14.48;
  • General water service monthly charge — currently at $9.88 per 5/8-inch meter up to $379.93 per 6-inch meter, increasing to $10.37 per 5/8-inch meter up to $398.93 per 6-inch meter;
  • Private fire protection service monthly charge — currently at $12.57 per 4-inch or smaller connection up to $37.82 per 8-inch connection, increasing to $13.20 per 4-inch or smaller connection up to $39.71 per 8-inch connection;
  • Industrial water service monthly charge — currently at $9.57 per 5/8- or 3/4-inch meter up to $368.87 per 6-inch meter, increasing to $10.05 per 5/8- or 3/4-inch meter up to $387.31 per 6-inch meter.

Other business

The City Council approved defining the control of “the Convention and Visitors Bureau within the administration of the city and establish an advisory board of the Convention and Visitors Bureau” as stated in the agenda report.

