The state Highway Patrol said rescue crews with boats were going door to door in the hardest-hit areas. High water also closed roads in several counties, including sections of U.S. 67.

The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office said rescuers were focused on the area in and around the tiny village of Glen Allen, trying to get people to higher ground. The First Baptist Family Life Center in neighboring Marble Hill was set up as a shelter for those flooded out of their homes.

Portions of southwestern Missouri also saw more than 3 inches of rain as strong storms swept across the state Sunday and early Monday.