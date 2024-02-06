All sections
NewsSeptember 5, 2019
Water project to halt service in portion of Jackson today
A water service interruption notice has been issued for a residential area along a portion of Old Cape Road in Jackson as well as several adjoining streets. According to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, the Jackson Water Department will be working today on the water main along Old Cape Road in the area between June Lane and Old Hickory Drive...
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Editor's note: This story will appear in Thursday's paper. All uses of "today" refer to Thursday, Sept. 5.

A water service interruption notice has been issued for a residential area along a portion of Old Cape Road in Jackson as well as several adjoining streets.

According to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, the Jackson Water Department will be working today on the water main along Old Cape Road in the area between June Lane and Old Hickory Drive.

The outage will last from about 8 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m. today. The impacted area will be along Old Cape Road from Gloria Street east to 3203 Old Cape Road. The water service interruption will also affect all of Old Hickory Drive and a section of Hermitage Drive as well as 1763 and 1795 June Drive.

In addition to the water service interruption notice, the city has also issued a boil water advisory for the affected area until at least 5 p.m. Friday.

The boil water advisory is "strictly a precaution and is most commonly issued for water line breaks, repairs or other low-pressured events where the possibility of contamination exists," said Jackson public works director Kent Peetz.

Traffic along Old Cape Road will be reduced to one lane in the work area for most of today.

