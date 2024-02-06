Water outage closes university

Southeast Missouri State University experienced a campuswide water outage Monday, Jan. 9.
According to an alert from SEMO, the outage, which prompted officials to close the campus, was caused by a ruptured valve that occurred during work on the campus utility tunnels project. University staff and the contractor for the job will work to make repairs to the valve overnight, the alert said.
Monday night, officials said the campus would reopen normally Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The work was university-sponsored and not related to the city’s municipal water system.
