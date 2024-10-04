All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 3, 2024
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Cape Girardeau County Commissioners approved water main easement for the new EOC. Also, they set new retirement contribution rates for local government employees starting in 2025.
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
During their regular meeting on Thursday, Oct. 3, the Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved water main infrastructure for the county’s emergency operations center.
During their regular meeting on Thursday, Oct. 3, the Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved water main infrastructure for the county’s emergency operations center. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Before they hosted an open house for the new Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), the county commissioners had a few details to attend to during their Thursday, Oct. 3, meeting.

One of those pertained to an easement for water main infrastructure at the EOC, located at 3555 Veterans Memorial Drive in Cape Girardeau.

“There’s a hydrant located there outside the EOC on Veterans Memorial Drive so the city put the infrastructure in from the street to the hydrant,” Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst said. “They would like an approved easement so they can maintain the supply line to the hydrant.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The commissioners approved that easement.

They also approved employer contributions to the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System, which provides for the retirement or pensioning of officers and employees across any political subdivisions.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 1, the new total core contribution rate will be 16.7% for general employees and 16.5% for police officers.

Story Tags
Local News
newsletter
Advertisement
Related
newsletterOct. 4
Six SEMO alumni to be honored at annual awards dinner
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy