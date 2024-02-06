All sections
NewsOctober 3, 2024

Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC

Cape Girardeau County Commissioners approved water main easement for the new EOC. Also, they set new retirement contribution rates for local government employees starting in 2025.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
During their regular meeting on Thursday, Oct. 3, the Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved water main infrastructure for the county’s emergency operations center.
During their regular meeting on Thursday, Oct. 3, the Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved water main infrastructure for the county's emergency operations center.

Before they hosted an open house for the new Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), the county commissioners had a few details to attend to during their Thursday, Oct. 3, meeting.

One of those pertained to an easement for water main infrastructure at the EOC, located at 3555 Veterans Memorial Drive in Cape Girardeau.

“There’s a hydrant located there outside the EOC on Veterans Memorial Drive so the city put the infrastructure in from the street to the hydrant,” Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst said. “They would like an approved easement so they can maintain the supply line to the hydrant.”

The commissioners approved that easement.

They also approved employer contributions to the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System, which provides for the retirement or pensioning of officers and employees across any political subdivisions.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 1, the new total core contribution rate will be 16.7% for general employees and 16.5% for police officers.

