Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC

Before they hosted an open house for the new Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), the county commissioners had a few details to attend to during their Thursday, Oct. 3, meeting.

One of those pertained to an easement for water main infrastructure at the EOC, located at 3555 Veterans Memorial Drive in Cape Girardeau.

“There’s a hydrant located there outside the EOC on Veterans Memorial Drive so the city put the infrastructure in from the street to the hydrant,” Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst said. “They would like an approved easement so they can maintain the supply line to the hydrant.”