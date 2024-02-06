All sections
NewsNovember 19, 2022
Water main breaks on Perry Avenue
A water main broke early Saturday morning on Perry Avenue near Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. City crews were working to repair the pipe throughout the morning. Nicolette Brennan, public information officer, said officials did not anticipate issuing a boil water advisory but were monitoring the situation...
Southeast Missourian
A water main broke sometime late Friday night/early Saturday morning on Perry Avenue just north of Broadway. As of about noon Saturday, officials did not anticipate issuing a boil water advisory but were monitoring the situation.
A water main broke sometime late Friday night/early Saturday morning on Perry Avenue just north of Broadway. As of about noon Saturday, officials did not anticipate issuing a boil water advisory but were monitoring the situation.Rick Fahr ~ rfahr@semissourian.com

A water main broke late Friday night/early Saturday morning on Perry Avenue near Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.

City crews were working to repair the pipe throughout Saturday morning.

Nicolette Brennan, public information officer, said officials did not anticipate issuing a boil water advisory but were monitoring the situation.

Local News

