Water main breaks on Perry Avenue

A water main broke late Friday night/early Saturday morning on Perry Avenue near Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.
City crews were working to repair the pipe throughout Saturday morning.
Nicolette Brennan, public information officer, said officials did not anticipate issuing a boil water advisory but were monitoring the situation.
