NewsDecember 29, 2024

Water main breaks in Cape Girardeau

A 12-inch water main break occurred in Cape Girardeau on Dec. 29, affecting Cape LaCroix Road. Officials are assessing the situation and may issue a boil water advisory soon.

Cape Girareau officials reported a 12-inch water main break shortly after noon Sunday, Dec. 29.

A release from the city said the break occured on Cape LaCroix Road near Boutin Drive and Deerfield Lane.

The release said information about a potential boil water advisory would be forthcoming.

