Water main breaks in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girareau officials reported a 12-inch water main break shortly after noon Sunday, Dec. 29.
A release from the city said the break occured on Cape LaCroix Road near Boutin Drive and Deerfield Lane.
The release said information about a potential boil water advisory would be forthcoming.
