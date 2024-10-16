All sections
October 16, 2024

Water main break repaired in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau city workers repaired a second water main break in a week, avoiding a boil advisor.

Southeast Missourian

A 6-inch water main break in Cape Girardeau was repaired by city workers Wednesday, Oct. 16.

The break occurred Wednesday afternoon on North Broadview Street close to the intersection with Independence Street.

It was the second water main break in the span of a week in Cape Girardeau, following a break Oct. 9 on Perryville Road near Cape Rock Drive.

That earlier break had led to a boil advisory that affected 110 homes. City of Cape Girardeau public information manager Nicolette Brennan said she had not received any reports of the Wednesday water main break necessitating a boil advisory.

