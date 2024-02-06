Water main break leaves Advance, Mo., without water

A water main break left the city of Advance, Missouri without water Tuesday morning.
The break occurred at approximately 7 a.m.
Reena Robinett, accounting clerk of the City of Advance, said the cause of the break is unclear.
It was unknown when the water will turn back on, “but hopefully today,” Robinett said.
A crew was working on the repair. A boil advisory will be issued when the water comes back on, Robinett said.
