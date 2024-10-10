The water in the Perryville Road-Bertling Street area in Cape Girardeau tested clean as of noon Friday, Oct. 11.
According to a City of Cape Girardeau email, the water has tested clean and is safe for people to use normally. The City of Cape Girardeau put out a boil advisory after a water main break that affected 110 homes happened Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The water main break was fixed Thursday, Oct. 10.
