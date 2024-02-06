All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 5, 2019

Water main break in Jackson causes boil water advisory

A water main break at the intersection of Otto Drive and Old Cape Road in Jackson has led to interruption to water service and a boil-water advisory until further notice in the nearby area, according to a city news release. All addresses on North Donna Drive between East Jackson Boulevard and Old Cape Road, and all addresses on Otto Drive between North Donna Drive and Old Cape Road, are affected...

Southeast Missourian
The boil water advisory area is shown in this map provided by Jackson city officials.
The boil water advisory area is shown in this map provided by Jackson city officials.Submitted

A water main break at the intersection of Otto Drive and Old Cape Road in Jackson has led to interruption to water service and a boil-water advisory until further notice in the nearby area, according to a city news release.

All addresses on North Donna Drive between East Jackson Boulevard and Old Cape Road, and all addresses on Otto Drive between North Donna Drive and Old Cape Road, are affected.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Other addresses within this area may also be affected, according to the release.

A boil-water advisory is issued strictly as a precaution, the release stated.

More information is available from the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300, www.jacksonmo.org or the city’s Facebook page.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Ca...
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy