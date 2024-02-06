Water main break in Jackson causes boil water advisory

A water main break at the intersection of Otto Drive and Old Cape Road in Jackson has led to interruption to water service and a boil-water advisory until further notice in the nearby area, according to a city news release.
All addresses on North Donna Drive between East Jackson Boulevard and Old Cape Road, and all addresses on Otto Drive between North Donna Drive and Old Cape Road, are affected.
Other addresses within this area may also be affected, according to the release.
A boil-water advisory is issued strictly as a precaution, the release stated.
More information is available from the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300, www.jacksonmo.org or the city’s Facebook page.