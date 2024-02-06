Water main break forces SEMO closure

A water main break on the Southeast Missouri State University campus prompted the school to shut down at 3 p.m. Thursday.
A university notification said the closure occurred because of a “water main rupture in the central section of campus.”
Tonya Wells, assistant vice president for marketing and communications at SEMO, said it was not clear when campus would reopen. She said a decision will be made whether to reopen by 6 a.m. Friday.
