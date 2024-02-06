Water main break closes part of Highway 177

A water main break under Highway 177 forced a closure of part of the roadway Tuesday afternoon.
The closed section is located from Route J to Cape Girardeau County Road 610. Repairs are underway.
For up-to-date information, visit the Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org/map/?district=SOUTHEAST.
