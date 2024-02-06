Water level low, but river traffic clear to continue

The Army Corps of Engineers stated the Mississippi River water levels are approaching "historic" lows, but it does not anticipate an interruption to river traffic.

Liam Wallace, a civil engineer with the St. Louis District Water Control for the Army Corps of Engineers, said water levels near Cape Girardeau measured a depth of 10.7 feet as of Tuesday, June 20, but are projected to dip below 9 feet by Friday.

Wallace said barges being towed require a minimum of 9 feet of river depth to be able to make it up and down between their destinations.

He said his department will be able to maintain safe water levels for river traffic navigation through a combination of dredging channels and the operation of lock and dams upstream of St. Louis and Cape Girardeau.

"We're going to do all we can to make sure our navigation is still up and running throughout the season and the whole year," Wallace said.

Wallace added that the current drought conditions are comparable to those of winter of 2022, and noted river traffic was occasionally limited but never completely halted.

He said forecasts from the National Weather Service showed the dry conditions continuing for the next two weeks.