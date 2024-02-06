Water district lifts boil-water order in Cairo

CAIRO, Ill. — A boil-water order issued Friday for customers of Illinois American Water in Cairo has been lifted, the water company announced Wednesday.
District operations superintendent Mike Brown said extremely low temperatures last week caused several leaks in the system, which required "around the clock" repair efforts throughout the weekend followed by a series of water quality tests.
According to a statement from Illinois American Water on Wednesday morning, water samples taken from several sites in the affected area of the water district confirmed the water meets all state and federal quality requirements.
"It is no longer necessary for customers to boil their water before drinking or cooking," the company statement said.
