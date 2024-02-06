All sections
NewsOctober 1, 2024
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
A ribbon cutting took place at the new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal as a part of its grand opening on Tuesday, Oct. 1. A ceremonial water cannon salute also took place earlier that day, celebrating the airport's first flight to Chicago since transitioning from flights to Nashville.
Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
A ceremonial water cannon salute sets off Cape Girardeau Regional Airport’s first flight to Chicago from the new terminal Tuesday, Oct. 1, in Cape Girardeau.
A ceremonial water cannon salute sets off Cape Girardeau Regional Airport’s first flight to Chicago from the new terminal Tuesday, Oct. 1, in Cape Girardeau. Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
A crowd gathers in the new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Terminal for the news conference and ribbon-cutting Tuesday, Oct. 1, in Cape Girardeau.
A crowd gathers in the new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Terminal for the news conference and ribbon-cutting Tuesday, Oct. 1, in Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
City and state officials join together to cut the ribbon on the new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The officials include Representative Jamie Burger, Representative John Voss, Airport manager JoJo Stewart, Airport advisory board member Bruce Loy, former airport manager Katrina Amos, Contour Airlines CEO Matt Chaifetz, Mayor Stacy Kinder, Councilman Nate Thomas and Airport advisory board chairman Richard Knote.
City and state officials join together to cut the ribbon on the new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The officials include Representative Jamie Burger, Representative John Voss, Airport manager JoJo Stewart, Airport advisory board member Bruce Loy, former airport manager Katrina Amos, Contour Airlines CEO Matt Chaifetz, Mayor Stacy Kinder, Councilman Nate Thomas and Airport advisory board chairman Richard Knote.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
Airport manager JoJo Stuart speaks to the attendees at a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in the new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal.
Airport manager JoJo Stuart speaks to the attendees at a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in the new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
Airport Advisory Board chairman Richard Knote speaks to the attendees at a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in the new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal.
Airport Advisory Board chairman Richard Knote speaks to the attendees at a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in the new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
Former airport manager Katrina Amos speaks on building the terminal to the attendees at a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in the new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal.
Former airport manager Katrina Amos speaks on building the terminal to the attendees at a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in the new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
Mayor Stacy Kinder speaks to the attendees as she starts off as the first speaker at the press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in the new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal.
Mayor Stacy Kinder speaks to the attendees as she starts off as the first speaker at the press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in the new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
Contour Airlines CEO Matt Chaifetz speaks to the attendees about Contour and Cape Girardeau Regional Airport's recent achievements at a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in the new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal.
Contour Airlines CEO Matt Chaifetz speaks to the attendees about Contour and Cape Girardeau Regional Airport's recent achievements at a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in the new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
Attendees and city officials speak over refreshments before the news conference starts Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in Cape Girardeau.
Attendees and city officials speak over refreshments before the news conference starts Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport's first flight to Chicago since transitioning from Nashville flights starts its journey down the runway on Tuesday, Oct. 1
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport's first flight to Chicago since transitioning from Nashville flights starts its journey down the runway on Tuesday, Oct. 1Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport celebrated opening its new terminal and transition to Chicago flights on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

At a news conference at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, some city officials termed the building of the new terminal as a "dream come true". Former airport manager Katrina Amos said she was glad to be able to come back to Cape Girardeau for the "momentous occasion".

"It's a milestone project, facility that we've been working on for a long time," Amos said. "Construction began April 11, 2023, and the rest is history. When you look at this facility, it really does accomplish everything that we wanted for our community."

Amos described the facility as being able to grow and planned for future expansion.

She said the "modern" terminal has all the "bells and whistles" including family rooms with a child nursing area, a service animal relief area, a sensory room and concessions. Amos spoke about how the funding for the improvements wouldn't have happened without the airport's milestones, including the 10,000 enplanements achieved in 2019, which made them eligible for funding sources.

"The city helped us with the capital improvement sales tax initiative that they included us in. That was huge, but that wasn't all. $4.25 million was a lot of money, but it wasn't enough to accomplish all the goals that we hope to accomplish. Fortunately, we were able to secure $17.5 million in Cares Act funding. After we were able to really figure out how we utilize that money, we went to work right away, and we understood that we had to be very aggressive with our plan in order to make this happen," Amos said.

Airport advisory board chairman Richard Knote described the new terminal as "unbelievable", "beautiful" and "breathtaking".

He said people who enter the airport can walk down a hall and discover the history behind the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and view art.

"We can relax before and after security, and big one is you can use the restroom after you (walk through security)," Knote said.

The new gates for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport give a view of the runways with large windows allowing the room to fill with natural light on Wednesday, Aug. 14 in the new terminal. Airport manager Katrina Amos designed the CGI design above the seats.
The new gates for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport give a view of the runways with large windows allowing the room to fill with natural light on Wednesday, Aug. 14 in the new terminal. Airport manager Katrina Amos designed the CGI design above the seats.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

Contour Airlines CEO Matt Chaifetz spoke about new developments coming to the airport at the news conference. He said United Airlines will be partnering with Contour and they can build connections to the "entire United Network via every major booking channel".

Chaifetz also said they haven't canceled a single flight in the last 90 days as their on-time performance for flights is at 92.1%

"It's pretty much an unheard-of number by airline operational metrics," he said.

Chaifetz also said the transition to offering Chicago flights has been a big step for the airport, stating it's a major hub for "two out of the three largest airlines in the country". The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport celebrated its first departing flight to Chicago earlier the same day with a ceremonial water cannon salute.

