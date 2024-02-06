The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport celebrated opening its new terminal and transition to Chicago flights on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

At a news conference at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, some city officials termed the building of the new terminal as a "dream come true". Former airport manager Katrina Amos said she was glad to be able to come back to Cape Girardeau for the "momentous occasion".

"It's a milestone project, facility that we've been working on for a long time," Amos said. "Construction began April 11, 2023, and the rest is history. When you look at this facility, it really does accomplish everything that we wanted for our community."

Amos described the facility as being able to grow and planned for future expansion.

She said the "modern" terminal has all the "bells and whistles" including family rooms with a child nursing area, a service animal relief area, a sensory room and concessions. Amos spoke about how the funding for the improvements wouldn't have happened without the airport's milestones, including the 10,000 enplanements achieved in 2019, which made them eligible for funding sources.

"The city helped us with the capital improvement sales tax initiative that they included us in. That was huge, but that wasn't all. $4.25 million was a lot of money, but it wasn't enough to accomplish all the goals that we hope to accomplish. Fortunately, we were able to secure $17.5 million in Cares Act funding. After we were able to really figure out how we utilize that money, we went to work right away, and we understood that we had to be very aggressive with our plan in order to make this happen," Amos said.

Airport advisory board chairman Richard Knote described the new terminal as "unbelievable", "beautiful" and "breathtaking".