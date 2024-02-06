Water attractions opening throughout the region

As summer approaches, area swimming pools are about to open.

Cape Girardeau has many locations for children and family to enjoy both free and with a paid admission. From Cape Splash water park to Capaha Park Splash Pad there are options for everyone.

Capaha Park Splash Pad is open through Oct. 3. The pad is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The splash pad is free to the public.

Cape Splash opens May 27 and will be open at full capacity through mid August. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Reduced hours begin mid- August. Daily admission rates are: younger than 12 months, free; child, age 13 and younger, $9; adult, age 14 to 59, $10; and seniors, 60 and older, $9. Season passes are also available.

Health point Cape. Hours of operation are: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Visit admission rate is $20 per non-member.

Jefferson Pool. Hours of operation are: 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4 to 8 p.m. Friday; and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visit admission rates are: childre, age 1 to 13, $6; adults, age 14 to 59, $7; and seniors, 60 and older, $6.

Saint Francis Fitness Plus. Hours of operation are: 5 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Monthly membership rates are: individual, $20; family of two, $30; and family of three or more, $40.