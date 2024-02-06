All sections
May 18, 2023

Water attractions opening throughout the region

As summer approaches, area swimming pools are about to open. Cape Girardeau has many locations for children and family to enjoy both free and with a paid admission. From Cape Splash water park to Capaha Park Splash Pad there are options for everyone...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Swimmers flock to a Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center pool, as seen from above, in Cape Girardeau, Tuesday Aug. 3, 2021.
Swimmers flock to a Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center pool, as seen from above, in Cape Girardeau, Tuesday Aug. 3, 2021.

As summer approaches, area swimming pools are about to open.

Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau has many locations for children and family to enjoy both free and with a paid admission. From Cape Splash water park to Capaha Park Splash Pad there are options for everyone.

  • Capaha Park Splash Pad is open through Oct. 3. The pad is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The splash pad is free to the public.
  • Cape Splash opens May 27 and will be open at full capacity through mid August. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Reduced hours begin mid- August. Daily admission rates are: younger than 12 months, free; child, age 13 and younger, $9; adult, age 14 to 59, $10; and seniors, 60 and older, $9. Season passes are also available.
  • Health point Cape. Hours of operation are: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Visit admission rate is $20 per non-member.
  • Jefferson Pool. Hours of operation are: 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4 to 8 p.m. Friday; and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visit admission rates are: childre, age 1 to 13, $6; adults, age 14 to 59, $7; and seniors, 60 and older, $6.
  • Saint Francis Fitness Plus. Hours of operation are: 5 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Monthly membership rates are: individual, $20; family of two, $30; and family of three or more, $40.
  • Southeast Missouri State University Student Aquatic Center. Hours of operation are: 5:30 to 7 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Daily admission rate is $7 per non-member.

Jackson

  • Jackson swimming pool will open Saturday, May 27 through Aug. 19. Hours of operation are 1 to 6 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Daily admission rates are $5 Monday through Saturday; $3 Sunday; and children 4 and younger, free. A season pass is available for $70.
Scott City

  • Scott City public pool will open June 3. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Daily admission rates are: $3 Monday through Saturday and $2 Sunday. Individual season pass is $60, and family season passes are $180.

Chaffee

  • Chaffee public pool. Opens May 27. Hours of operation are 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Daily admission rate is $2. Individual season pass is $70, and family season pass (up to six immediate family members) is $120, with an additional charge of $20 for each additional family member.

Perryville

  • Perry Park Center pool. Open through mid-August. Hours of operation are: 1 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and 1 to 6:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Membership required. Information available at www.cityofperryville.com/600/Aquatics.
  • Perryville Splash pad. Open through Sept. 30. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The splash pad is free.
Local News

