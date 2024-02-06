Watchdog group that fought Catholic Church faces upheaval

ST. LOUIS -- A victims' support group that helped force the Roman Catholic Church to confront the problem of child-molesting priests is going through its own upheaval, including resignations of two top leaders and a potentially reputation-damaging lawsuit.

Barbara Blaine, who founded the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, in 1988, stepped down as president Friday, about a month after the resignation of longtime executive director David Clohessy.

The change in leadership was sandwiched around a Jan. 17 lawsuit accusing SNAP of exploiting the victims it purports to serve by taking kickbacks from lawyers.

Blaine and Clohessy said their resignations were planned months ago and were unrelated to the lawsuit. They said they decided it was time to step aside after decades with the nonprofit group.

But the turnover and the lawsuit have created a tumultuous time for an organization that has been one of the loudest voices holding the Catholic Church accountable for sexual abuse by priests.

SNAP's new leader, Barbara Dorris of St. Louis, said the organization remains as strong as ever and will persevere. Clohessy said SNAP's strength isn't in its leadership but in the hundreds of volunteers "who so generously work to protect kids, expose predators and help survivors."

The organization is not as visible as it was during the height of the sexual-abuse scandal more than a decade ago, in part because many of the victims from decades ago have come forward and been heard, and the church, under pressure from SNAP and others, is policing itself more aggressively.

Some experts, though, said SNAP continues to play a vital role.

"I think the need for an organization like SNAP is still very important because of the uneven way some bishops and religious orders respond to these accusations," said Jason Berry, an author of three books on the church scandal.

Nicholas Cafardi, a professor at the Duquesne University School of Law and former chairman of the U.S. Bishops National Review Board for the Protection of Children and Youth, said SNAP still has a place "in making sure the topic never does get buried again."

"They'll be relevant as long as the problem is with us," Cafardi said.